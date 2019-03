A paraglider near Canberra, Australia, quickly realized he had dropped into the wrong field after two curious kangaroos rolled up on him.

The short clip shows the man touching down and greeting an approaching kangaroo before the marsupial decides to scrap with the stranger. Not satisfied with its first lick, the ‘roo then goes back for a couple of swipes before taking off with its bud.

Safe to say the kangaroo does not take too kindly to being called "Skip!"