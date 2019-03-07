Texas Longhorn Loses Favorite Ball to Barbed Wire Fence

Tex the Texas Longhorn loves nothing more than playing with his large red yoga ball, but a recent run-in with a barbed wire fence brought playtime to an abrupt end.

Commenting on the video, even his owner was astounded by the pop, as the ball had "survived numerous poundings from 2 ton bull with 36" horns," but it proved no match for the sharp fence.

Fret not though, because a Tuesday post by the owner's sanctuary page on Facebook revealed Tex had received a new ball (after agreeing to be more careful)!