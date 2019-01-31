No Sled Necessary: Golden Retriever Slides Down Snowy Hillside

This pooch is really playing to its strengths!

This should make your day a little happier. pic.twitter.com/GIVaWra9zQ — Marcus (@MGSniper) January 30, 2019

A golden retriever living its best life has gained over 7 million Twitter views in less than 24 hours since @MGSniper's January 30 posting.

The clip features the energetic pooch ingeniously using its fur as an impromptu sled on the snow-covered hill. Toward the end, the golden retriever even manages to steer himself while sliding and lands next to one of his humans.

Good luck getting him to go inside!