Pooch Left Frozen as Deer Darts By, Rings Doorbell and Dashes

Bet the helpful hound was just busy calculating the cost of a forceful entry by the deer!

One Kansas family's video doorbell proved multifunctional after the device recorded a scene that undoubtedly proves their black labrador is not a fighter.

Losing knowledge of its basic defense techniques, the dog appears more tableau and less territorial than expected. The black lab eventually breaks its mannequin pose with enough time to let off a couple barks in an attempt to salvage dominance.

While the pooch's performance could have been a little more confident, at least the hi-tech doorbell helped the distressed deer avoid a trip through the front window.