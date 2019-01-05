Caring Cat Lends a Postpartum Paw to Golden Retriever

It takes a village, and this kitten is more than willing!

It's not easy raising one child, so imagine this poor pooch's responsibility in taking care of over a dozen puppies from her recent litter!

Originally posted on Kuaishou Live, new mother Teng Teng the golden retriever is seen getting some paws-on assistance from the friendly feline Xiaobao. From cuddling the new puppies when they're not feeding to even looking over the litter while mama takes some time for herself, this cat appears more than willing to help pick up the slack.

Such a precious sight!