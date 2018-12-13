Mother, Toddler Escape Highway Horror by Inches

Quick thinking and an aggressive stride made all the difference for this Vietnamese mom.

A parent was forced to make a run for her life — and that of her child — in a recent Viral Hog video from Vietnam.

Though most of the video appears to be normal dashcam footage from a taxi, things go wildly awry in the clip's last quarter as a tractor trailer from the opposite lane is seen barreling through the cement median dividers.

Thankfully alert, a mother unclipping her child up from a car seat immediately reacts to the incoming truck and makes a run for it. Truly booking it, the parent narrowly avoids both herself and her child being crushed by their own vehicle.

No information concerning others involved in the Monday crash has been released.