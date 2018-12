If only the terrier could lend his buddy some of his energy!

Romy the West Highland White Terrier may be 15 years old, but his age definitely isn't showing in this Rumble Viral clip.

Playing with Téquila the goat, the Westie first hops around the tree, sneaking a peek at his buddy whenever he gets the chance. Eventually, Romy appears to believe his proximity may be the issue and tries to reel in some reciprocation from the goat by dashing off into the distance.

Either Téquila has a hangover, or he's just not in the mood!