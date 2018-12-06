Fish Tank Taxi? Turtle Hitches a Ride on Suckerfish’s Back

A turtle's unorthodox transportation has caught the attention of hundreds of YouTubers since its December 2 posting by Viral Hog.

For almost 17 seconds, Leo the turtle navigates around the fish tank by clinging to a a flailing suckerfish. Leo even appears to look directly into the camera, as if to say, "Yeah, this is happening," around the 0:11 mark of the video.

"They have grown up together, and just this past year the turtle has been riding the fish. Sometimes the suckerfish also cleans the turtle's back," the Montana-based footage owner informed Viral Hog.

YouTuber aj keen, however, believes the turtle may be trying to take down the fish by "holding its gills." Let's hope Leo isn't!