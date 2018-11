Recent video by RM Videos and Jukin' Media shows one pup who appears beyond confused by his water bowl following a chilly night.

The 14-second clip shows the black labrador retriever first licking the solid formation as subtitles attempt to translate the pooch's thought process.

Unable to lap up water at the desired rate, the labrador pauses, stares into the distance and chooses to make a break for it before whatever did this freezes him too!