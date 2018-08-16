Filipino Volunteers Rake in Massive Mounds of Trash From Manila Bay Waves

Footage from the Bedan Environmental Philosophers Organization has gone viral after exposing the reality of pollution around the Philippines' Manila Bay following tropical storm Karding.

According to Storyful, San Beda University Riza's school club took to the bay on August 11 for the cleaning event, despite it initially being canceled due to inclement weather.

"We must realize that we are neither alienated nor superior to nature. We are part of nature. Whatever we do to it will come back to us," said Matt Doming, owner of the footage.

Since the footage emerged a couple days ago, organizations such as Greenpeace Philippines have used the clips to highlight the urgent need to ban single-use plastics around the world.