The elderly woman is determined to conquer Aconcagua, which, at 6,960.8 meters (22,837 ft) tall is the highest peak in the Andes. She has already crossed this mountain range twice before. The estimated trek duration to climb Aconcagua is from 18 to 21 days and the weather on the summit can change due to really extreme conditions, which is why those willing to conquer the peak have to be physically prepared.