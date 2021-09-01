Register
09:25 GMT01 September 2021
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Cullman, Alabama, U.S., August 21, 2021

    Trump Says 'Whole World Deserves' Biden's Apology Over 'Disastrous' US Troop Exit From Afghanistan

    © REUTERS / Marvin Gentry
    US
    by
    343
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083764518_0:0:2581:1452_1200x675_80_0_0_0651c92cb34b4c56a9bb5b6f390c7a23.jpg
    Earlier this week, Donald Trump insisted that the White House should "bomb the hell out of" the Taliban* if the militant group does not return US military hardware seized during their takeover of Afghanistan.

    Former President Donald Trump has slammed the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan as a "humiliation" for the nation, also demanding that Joe Biden extend his apologies to the global community over the matter.

    In an interview with the US news network Fox Business on Tuesday, Trump said the pullout was "a disaster" because "they [the Taliban] told us to get out, they gave us a date and that was it".

    "That withdrawal was an absolute humiliation of the United States of America and the admirals and the generals are right, and more than that [he] should resign", the ex-POTUS argued.

    He was referring to a recent letter signed by 90 retired senior US military officials who urged the resignation of Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley over "the disastrous" US troop exit from Afghanistan.

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs U.S. Army General Mark Milley attend a hearing on the Pentagon’s budget request to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 10, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs U.S. Army General Mark Milley attend a hearing on the Pentagon’s budget request to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 10, 2021.

    When asked what Biden ought to tell the nation in connection with the end of the US mission in Afghanistan, Trump said that POTUS "should say 'I'm sorry' because he owes an apology".

    "I think the best thing he can do is apologise to the American people and apologise to the world […]. The whole world deserves an apology", the 45th president told Fox Business.

    Trump also berated Biden for his behaviour at a solemn ceremony to pay last respects to the 13 US Marines killed in a Daesh-K* terror attack on the Kabul Airport last week. It appeared that POTUS glanced at his watch during the ceremony, something that Trump claimed reflected Biden's unwillingness to be there.

    "[…] When he kept looking at his watch at Dover with the parents and spouses of people who were killed, Marines and the Navy […], looking at his watch like get me out of here, I want to go home, get me out. How many times did he look at his watch when he did that yesterday? It was a disgrace", the former US president said.

    Biden's Address to the Nation

    The interview came shortly before Biden delivered a speech to the American people regarding the US exit from Afghanistan and the end of the almost 20-year war, which cost the United States at least $2.4 trillion.

    During the speech, which saw no apologies, the US president called the chaotic American evacuation mission in Afghanistan "an extraordinary success", even though it has been widely criticised both by Democrats and Republicans, even triggering calls for Biden and the US military leadership to resign.

    POTUS also stressed that he was not going to extend the forever war or a forever exit from Afghanistan, and that he disagrees with those who say the evacuation could have been done in a more orderly fashion.

    "I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit", Biden said. "Now some say we should have started mass evacuations sooner, and couldn't this have been done in a more orderly manner. I respectfully disagree", he said.

    Trump Calls for Crackdown on Taliban

    The remarks followed Trump saying in a statement on Monday that Washington should demand that the Taliban return each and every piece of American military hardware, seized during the insurgents' takeover of the country or crack down on the militant group.

    "In addition to the obvious, all equipment should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost. If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal military force and get it, or at least bomb the hell out of it", Trump stressed.

    Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Taliban Says 'This Victory Belongs to Us All' After American Withdrawal
    He also hit out at the Biden administration's handling of the US troop pullout from Afghanistan, noting that "nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible".

    The former president argued that "never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan".

    *The Taliban and Daesh-K are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
