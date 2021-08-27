Register
03:50 GMT27 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lindsey Boylan, a former state economic development adviser for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, attends a rally and march calling for impeachment of Cuomo at Washington Square park, on Saturday, March. 20, 2021, in New York.

    CEO of Legal Defense Fund For Women Resigns Amid Accusation of Not Supporting Cuomo’s Sex Accuser

    © AP Photo / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083533105_0:160:2801:1735_1200x675_80_0_0_93e661450e0cd675808c8b333932fcc2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108271083726516-ceo-of-legal-defense-fund-for-women-resigns-amid-accusation-of-not-supporting-cuomos-sex-accuser/

    The former New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, was accused of sexually assaulting 11 women that worked with him. Cuomo has called the allegations false but nevertheless resigned on 10 August under intense pressure, handing over his post to Kathleen Hochul, now the state's first female governor.

    Tina Tchen, head of the Time’s Up fund that aims to protect women from sexual abuse in the workplace, resigned on Thursday amid the Cuomo sex scandal. Tchen reportedly was backlashed for refusing to support Cuomo’s victims.

    Tchen tweeted that the organization “should evolve and move forward as there is so much more work to do for women” while acknowledging that she is “not the leader who can accomplish that in this moment."

    "I am especially aware that my position at the helm of TIME'S UP has become a painful and divisive focal point, where those very women and other activists who should be working together to fight for change are instead battling each other in harmful ways. Therefore, it is time for me to resign and continue to work for change in other ways, and to let TIME'S UP engage in the thoughtful and meaningful process I know will occur to move forward," she wrote.

    Monifa Bandele, the fund’s chief operating officer, is expected to temporarily replace Tchen, who led Time’s Up from 2019. Roberta Kaplan, board chair, stepped down earlier this month amid criticism.

    The fund’s board, meanwhile, issued a statement on Wednesday ensuring that the organization is "determined to carry out a probe into its previous actions and design the processes and improvements necessary for furthering our mission."

    The day before, The Washington Post reported that some people associated with Time’s Up consulted with Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo's top aide, shortly after the first Cuomo accuser, Lindsey Boylan, went public. After that, Tchen had reportedly instructed her colleagues not to publish any statement in support of Boylan.

    Women's rights organization Time’s Up was founded in 2018, amid the horrific Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, to advocate gender equality and help victims of sexual assault. The organization was supported by a number of influential women from within the entertainment industry.

    Related:

    New York Ups State COVID-19 Death Toll by 12,000 as Hochul Vows Transparency After Cuomo Exit
    Andrew Cuomo's $5M in Royalties May Be Seized Amid Claims Staffers Work on Memoir Was 'Not Optional’
    'Capitalism, Not Sexuality': CNN's Chris Cuomo Questions Lawyer of Man Suing Nirvana
    Tags:
    Andrew Cuomo, defense fund, women's rights, resignations
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse