Register
08:53 GMT25 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with disabilities advocates on voting rights in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Washington

    Can Kamala Harris' Anti-China Rhetoric on Asian Trip Boost US Credibility After Afghan Fiasco?

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083390277_0:104:3072:1832_1200x675_80_0_0_cc42676fe327e88420e64af05141bc00.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108251083706552-can-kamala-harris-anti-china-rhetoric-on-asian-trip-boost-us-credibility-after-afghan-fiasco/

    Vice President Kamala Harris has embarked on a two-leg Southeast Asia trip, which includes visits to Singapore and Vietnam, as the US finalises its withdrawal from Afghanistan. Will Harris manage to reassure Washington's partners in Asia and form a "united front" against Beijing?

    On her Southeast Asian tour, US Vice President Kamala Harris accused China of making "unlawful" claims in the South China Sea, stressing Beijing was engaged in "coercion and intimidation". The vice president also accused the People's Republic of "undermin[ing] the rules-based order and threatening the sovereignty of nations".

    The trip, branded by CNN as the Biden administration's attempt to "deliver a foreign policy win for an administration in crisis" was meant to reassure America's Asian allies of Washington's long-term commitment to the region, according to Francesco Sisci, a Beijing-based China expert, author, and columnist.

    While European policymakers are concerned about the potential spike in terrorist activities in Asia, the US withdrawal is "seen as a sign of the new American commitment to the [Southeast Asian] region", according to the China expert.

    Yet, the US VP's charm offensive may be less effective in Hanoi, believes Dr Stephen Nagy, a senior associate professor at the International Christian University in Tokyo and a fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute (CGAI). Unlike Singapore, which has maintained long standing political and military relations with the United States, "Vietnam remains wedded to its political system and continues to have strong party-to-party ties with China's Communist Party", according to the professor.

    "It's economic ties to Beijing as well mean Hanoi must balance relations with the US and China", he suggests.

    According to The Diplomat, Vietnam and China struck "a comprehensive strategic partnership" in 2009, while Hanoi's relations with the US "remain at the level of a comprehensive partnership", despite Washington's attempts to upgrade the relationship to a strategic level.

    Chad McNeeley
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang bump elbows after the signing the Vietnamese Wartime Accounting Initiative Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 29, 2021.

    The issue was touched upon during the July talks between US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, according to the media outlet. Vietnam and the US also share a controversial historic record as the two were engaged in a 19-year war which ended with Washington's hasty retreat from Saigon in 1975. North Vietnam won the war being backed by the USSR and China.

    "Harris is in Southeast Asia to protect her from fallout over Afghanistan and spruce up her geopolitical bona fides before, presumably, she takes over for a quickly failing Joe Biden", suggests Tom Luongo, a geopolitical analyst and publisher of the Gold Goats'n Guns Newsletter.

    The vice president focused on the South China Sea in order to avoid the Taiwan issue which has taken on a new significance "given the collapse of the US's Central Asian strategy", according to the analyst.

    Harris' statements are "typical Washington doublespeak" signalling, on the one hand, that the US isn't leaving the region, but on the other hand is "not willing to confront China over its sabre-rattling vis-a-vis Taiwan, which is the real issue", Luongo suggests.

    In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, an F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside in the South China Sea, Monday, July 6, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer
    In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, an F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside in the South China Sea, Monday, July 6, 2020.

    After Washington's Afghan debacle, the US commitment to Taiwan has come under scrutiny, according to Politico. The question is whether Washington would interfere and protect the island in the event of China's hypothetical offensive. The media outlet admitted that "the fundamental challenge to the US commitment to Taiwan" is the "growing tension" between the need to maintain bilateral strategic stability with China and a hypothetical scenario in which the US would have to confront Beijing over Taiwan. "Washington recognizes… the importance of working with Beijing to maintain bilateral strategic stability… [and] address urgent global challenges, such as the pandemic and climate change," Politico noted.

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris leaves her plane as she arrives at the airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, August, 24, 2021
    © REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris leaves her plane as she arrives at the airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, August, 24, 2021

    Washington is unlikely to outmanoeuvre China in the region, deems Jeff J. Brown, the editor of China Rising Radio Sinoland, producer of China Tech News Flash!, and author of "The China Trilogy".

    "There is nothing new about Harris saying one thing (Asians don't have to choose between the US and China) and doing another (behind closed doors our vassal allies have to shun the PRC)", he says.

    While the US resorts to a classic technique by the western Machiavelli and Chinese Sun Zi, Beijing is "applying the noble ideals of the United Nations Charter and the Bandung Declaration, to respect the core interests of all countries, large and small", he says.

    In the long term, Beijing's "soft power" strategy "will win Asian hearts and minds over the West's Great Game hegemony", Brown concludes.

    Related:

    China Slams US 'Bullying' as Kamala Harris Accuses Beijing of 'Coercion' in South China Sea
    Kamala Harris' Flight to Vietnam Delayed Due to Mysterious 'Health Incident' in Hanoi
    China Ready to Offer ‘Genuine’ Aid to Afghanistan, Cautions Nations to Lead, Not Pressure Taliban
    Tags:
    US, China, South China Sea, Vietnam, Singapore, Taiwan, Kamala Harris, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ernest Hollis looks for items at his granddaughter's house that was devastated by floodwaters, Monday, 23 August 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths and missing people as homes and rural roads were also washed away.
    Swept Away Houses, Destroyed Cars, Dozens of Dead: Tennessee Hit by Flash Floods
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse