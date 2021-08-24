Register
10:18 GMT24 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A nuclear-powered Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarine of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy is seen during a military display in the South China Sea April 12, 2018

    China Slams US 'Bullying' as Kamala Harris Accuses Beijing of 'Coercion' in South China Sea

    © REUTERS / CHINA STRINGER NETWORK
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083699191_0:174:3073:1902_1200x675_80_0_0_5913bcfcddbf3048a70757324511d1cf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108241083699825-china-slams-us-bullying-as-kamala-harris-accuses-beijing-of-coercion-in-south-china-sea/

    Beijing has repeatedly insisted that its military installations in the South China Sea are of a "defensive" nature and are primarily used for scientific research and maritime safety programmes.

    The US is using "rules-based global order" rhetoric in order to maintain its "bullying" and "hegemonic behaviour", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement on Tuesday.

    "In order to defend 'America first', the US can arbitrarily smear, suppress, coerce, and bully other countries without paying any price. This is the order the US wants […]. But who will believe them now?", Wang said.

    He additionally touched upon the ongoing US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan as an example of Washington's "selfish" foreign policy. The pullout led to the Taliban* significantly increasing its military activities in the country, which culminated in the insurgents seizing the capital Kabul on 15 August and declaring "the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" shortly thereafter.

    Harris Bashes Beijing Over S. China Sea

    Wang's statement comes after US Vice President Kamala Harris lashed out at Beijing over its drive to claim more South China Sea territories, also pledging Washington's support for American its allies in the region.

    In a major foreign policy speech in Singapore on Tuesday, Harris argued that "Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate, and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea" and that "Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations".

    Chinese structures and an airstrip on the man-made Subi Reef at the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea are seen from a Philippine Air Force C-130 transport plane of the Philippine Air Force, Friday, April 21, 2017
    © AP Photo / Francis Malasig/Pool Photo
    Chinese structures and an airstrip on the man-made Subi Reef at the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea are seen from a Philippine Air Force C-130 transport plane of the Philippine Air Force, Friday, April 21, 2017
    "These unlawful claims have been rejected by the 2016 arbitral tribunal decision, and Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations", the vice president, who is on a week-long tour of Southeast Asia, added.

    She was apparently referring to a UN arbitration against Beijing's territorial claim to the so-called "nine-dash line" covering most of the South China Sea, initiated by the Philippines in 2013.

    Beijing refused to acknowledge the tribunal's decision, declining to withdraw its forces from the area after the final ruling in 2016 stated that China had no historic rights to claim the "nine-dash line".

    During Tuesday's speech, Harris also stressed that the US "stands with" its regional allies and partners in the face of alleged threats from China.

    Beijing Calls US Biggest Threat to South China Sea Security

    Her remarks come a few weeks after Dai Bing, China's deputy envoy to the UN, scolded US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over his claims that Beijing is responsible for the "dangerous" situation in the South China Sea and that the Chinese government's maritime claims to the area are "unlawful".

    "The United States itself is not qualified to make irresponsible remarks on the issue of the South China Sea", Dai told a UN Security Council meeting on maritime security earlier in August.

    Washington, not Beijing "has become the biggest threat to peace and stability in the South China Sea", the envoy argued, adding that Washington has deemed it has the authority to make judgments based on the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea despite willfully refusing to join the convention.

    In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, an F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside in the South China Sea, Monday, July 6, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer
    In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, an F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside in the South China Sea, Monday, July 6, 2020.
    Dai argued that "at present, with the joint efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea remains generally stable", with all nations enjoying freedom of navigation and overflight rights "in accordance with international law".

    The US, according to the Chinese diplomat, is seeking to "stir up trouble" by sending warships and aircraft to the region to engage in provocations and "drive a wedge" between regional nations.

    He spoke after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Beijing of deliberately destabilising the situation in the South China Sea, which Blinken said has seen "dangerous encounters between vessels at sea and provocative actions to advance unlawful maritime claims".

    Blinken said that the 2016 tribunal ruling "delivered a unanimous and legally binding decision to the parties" before it firmly rejected "unlawful, expansive South China Sea maritime claims inconsistent with international law".

    A US Navy P-8 Poseidon takes off from Perth Airport in 2014.
    © AP Photo / Rob Griffith
    US Flew 72 Reconnaissance Flights Over South China Sea in May, Double Last Year - Think Tank
    Beijing lays claims to large swaths of the South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands and Paracel Islands, with the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei, as well as Taiwan, having overlapping claims.

    Chinese officials have repeatedly urged the US to stay out of the dispute and allow regional powers to sort out their differences independently.

    Despite having no claims to the South China Sea territories, the US often sends its military vessels to the South China Sea to fulfill "freedom of navigation" missions. These draw harsh criticism from Beijing who describes such acts as "provocations" that pose a threat to regional security.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

    Related:

    UK Warship Reportedly Enters South China Sea As Part of Carrier Strike Group Despite China's Warning
    Britain Wants No Escalation in South China Sea, Report Says After Royal Navy Mission Irks Beijing
    Beijing Calls US Biggest Threat to South China Sea Security as Blinken Accuses PRC of ‘Bullying’
    Beijing Swipes at US ‘Pseudo-Multilateralism’ as South China Sea Code of Conduct Edges Closer
    Tags:
    US, China, South China Sea, Kamala Harris, allies, security, sovereignty
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse