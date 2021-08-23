Register
09:25 GMT23 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden smiles as he arrives to deliver remarks on employment numbers at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 6, 2021

    'I Haven't Seen That Poll': Biden Smirks as He Reacts to Dip in Approval Rating Amid Afghan Crisis

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083689932_0:8:2809:1589_1200x675_80_0_0_8a225404a9ade7d8a628d102c6d37bf3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108231083689922-i-havent-seen-that-poll-biden-smirks-as-he-reacts-to-dip-in-approval-rating-amid-afghan-crisis/

    Late last week, Donald Trump called the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan a "horrific decision" by President Joe Biden, adding that the White House should be prepared to send troops back into Afghanistan in order to help thousands of American citizens who remain there.

    President Joe Biden chuckled when asked on Sunday about a new poll revealing that some Americans believe POTUS is no longer "competent, focused, or effective at the job" amid the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

    "I haven't seen that poll", Biden said during a press conference following his address to the nation about the US evacuation effort in Afghanistan.

    CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe then said that the poll is "out there, from CBS [News] this morning", something that prodded the US president to laugh it off.

    Shortly after, O'Keefe’s colleague Bo Erickson called on the US administration to brief Biden on the survey.

    "Dear White House staff, please share the below polling to POTUS. He said he had not seen it yet”, Erickson wrote on his Twitter page.

    The CBS News/YouGov survey showed that at least 74 percent of respondents think the US troop pullout from Afghanistan has gone "very badly" or "somewhat badly".

    The poll found that Biden's approval rating has fallen over the past few months due to his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

    According to the survey, half of Americans approve of the way Biden is handling his job, but the same number, 50 percent, disapprove of POTUS. The same poll conducted in March revealed that only 38 percent disapproved of the US president.

    A Marine assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command assists evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    A Marine assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command assists evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021.

    Sunday's incident with the reporter was preceded by Biden admitting that the evacuation of "thousands of people from Kabul is going to be hard and painful".

    "No matter when it started, when we began, it would have been true if we had started a month ago, or a month from now. There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss and [the] heartbreaking images you see on television", he said.

    Biden also revealed American forces may stay beyond the 31 August deadline in Afghanistan to help with the evacuation of US nationals amid the ongoing chaos at the Kabul Airport. On Saturday, he touted the US rescue mission in Kabul as the "largest airlift of people in history", thanking Qatar for its assistance in supporting the transfer point for those evacuated.

    The US flag is paint on the wall at Embassy of the United States of America in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, July. 30, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
    State Dept Appears to Admit US Has to Ask Taliban Permission to Evacuate American Citizens
    Biden's remarks on Sunday came as former US President Donald Trump told supporters in Cullman, Alabama, that the situation in Afghanistan will go down as "one of the greatest embarrassments" and the "greatest foreign policy humiliation" in the history of the US.

    The 45th president accused Biden of surrendering the country's military bases in Afghanistan, stressing that American troops are leaving $83 billion worth of military equipment behind.

    "This will go down as one of the great military defeats of all time", Trump argued, calling the US troop withdrawal a "total surrender" and "gross incompetence by the nation's leader".

    The former US president also predicted Biden's approach to Afghanistan will result in "the Taliban flag flying over our [US] embassy" in Afghanistan on 11 September, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

    The US withdrawal from Afghanistan comes in accordance with a deal reached between the Trump administration and the Taliban* in Doha, Qatar, in Feburary 2020.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

    Related:

    Al-Qaeda Not 'Gone' From Afghanistan Despite Biden's Claims: Blinken
    Biden Addresses Afghanistan Evacuation, Hurricane Henri Response
    Boris Johnson Will Reportedly Pressure Biden to Delay Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
    Fiddling While Rome Burns? Pelosi, Schumer Slammed for Partying Amid Chaotic Afghanistan Evacuation
    Tags:
    US, Afghanistan, Joe Biden, Kabul, evacuation, troops, withdrawal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse