Trump Says Can's Disclose Plans for 2024 Campaign, But People Will Be Happy

"Because the campaign finance laws are extremely complicated, and unbelievably stupid, I'm actually not allowed to answer that question. But let me put it this way: I think you'll be happy," Trump told Fox News.
"People, you're going to be happy, 'cause I love this country and I hate to see what's happening," he said.
Trump has repeatedly been asked about plans for the upcoming elections, but has never given a clear answer.
Following the 2020 presidential election that saw Biden becoming the US' leader, Trump claimed massive election fraud — allegations that have been refuted by election officials — and refused to attend the inaugural ceremony.
