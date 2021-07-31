Trump Slams US Lawmakers Over Claims About Attempt to Overturn Results of 2020 Election

The US House Oversight Committee on Friday released documents that it said shows that Trump pressured the department's leadership to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election.
"The corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee yesterday released documents — including court filings dealing with the rigged election of 2020 — that they dishonestly described as attempting to overturn the election," Trump said.
Several US election security agencies and the Justice Department have disputed Trump's baseless allegations of election and voter fraud. The Trump campaign lost over 60 lawsuits alleging voter fraud, in a failed bid to reverse the 2020 election results.
