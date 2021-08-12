US Supreme Court Strikes Down Part of New York State's Ban on Evictions During Pandemic

The highest US court issued an injunction blocking part of New York's eviction ban, which was passed separately and in addition to the nationwide ban issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While the CDC's new ban issued earlier this month has been challenged in a DC federal court, that court has not yet ruled, so for the moment, the New York landlords who petitioned the Supreme Court are not yet able to begin removing tenants behind on their rent.
The ruling was 6-3, with liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Stephen Breyer dissenting.
