Register
22:21 GMT09 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    DC Federal Judge Unsure She’s ‘Not Tied’ by Ruling to Keep Eviction Ban in Place Amid New Litigation

    © CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/68/1079786852_66:0:3706:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_f3c3ee221d86e2c23a131d4bc269d192.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108091083566496-dc-federal-judge-unsure-shes-not-tied-by-ruling-to-keep-eviction-ban-in-place-amid-new-litigation/

    Roughly 11 million Americans who fell behind on their rent during the pandemic are at risk of eviction if a federal moratorium is thrown out. Issued after millions of jobs disappeared or were cut due to lockdowns, the Biden administration chose to let it expire amid an economic recovery earlier this year, although millions remain unemployed.

    In late June, the US Supreme Court ruled the pandemic-related ban on evictions had to go at the end of July, but gave no official explanation as to why apart from that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had exceeded its statutory authority under the Public Health Service Act. On Monday, Judge Dabney Friedrich of the US District Court for the District of Columbia heard the group of Alabama and Georgia realtors behind the original challenge to the moratorium present their case for striking down the latest one, issued on August 3.

    The realtors asked Friedrich, a Trump appointee who was first to strike down the ban in May, to immediately vacate the most recent order. 

    “Tell me, why am I not tied in light of the DC Circuit's opinion?” she replied, referring to an early June ruling on an appeal of her decision which said that the ban should remain in place during litigation. The plaintiffs argued it was a different situation.

    The US Department of Justice also argued that the US was in a different situation in early August than it was in June, when COVID-19 cases bottomed out and the economy seemed to be on a course for returning to some semblance of normality.

    “We’re here today because of the Delta variant, because cases have increased seven-fold since the end of June,” Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Netter told the judge. “We’re in a new chapter of this pandemic.”

    The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases in the US on Sunday was over 97,000, the highest it’s been since February, when the US was exiting its worst phase of the pandemic thus far. According to the CDC, essentially all the new cases are of the Delta variant, an ultra-transmissive variant that originally emerged in India and has proven to have a limited resistance to existing vaccines. 

    Moreover, the nation’s vaccination campaign has steadily slowed down since its peak in April, when more than 4 million Americans were getting a shot every day. Vaccinations have picked up slightly since the beginning of August, with 714,000 people getting their shot on August 6 and 50.2% of the population vaccinated overall, but in areas of the South and Great Plains, vaccination rates are often half that of states in the northeast and west coast, where in states like Vermont as many as 87% of people have received at least one vaccine dose.

    © REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
    People camp out on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to highlight the upcoming expiration of the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions, in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2021.

    When the CDC first introduced the ban in September 2020, it was to plug a hole created by the expiration of a federal law dating to the spring that had barred landlords and courts from evicting tenants on the grounds that sheltering at home was the best defense American society had against the spread of the virus at that time. When Alabama and Georgia Realtors sued, Friedrich found the CDC had overstepped its authority, and when the Biden administration implemented a new “targeted” moratorium last week, it in turn argued that the order was different enough from the old one to not be subjected to its limitations.

    Friedrich said Monday that “it’s really hard … to conclude that there’s not a degree of gamesmanship going on.”

    “The court should not tolerate the government getting away with it,” Shumate replied, quoting Biden saying that “the bulk of the constitutional scholars say it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster.” The administration’s aim was thus to buy itself time with litigation in order to distribute more of the $46 billion in emergency rental assistance already set aside for paying off renters’ debts, he argued.

    Friedrich wasn’t so sure, and promised to deliver a ruling in the near future.

    When the ban was reinstated on August 3, it came after several days of confusion and passing of blame through the federal government: the Biden administration said that, according to an opinion by Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh that accompanied the June 29 ruling, a renewal of the eviction ban had to come via legislation. However, the House went into summer recess and lawmakers left town on July 29 without having attempted such action, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said it was the CDC’s - and thus Biden’s - responsibility.

    Meanwhile, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) called on concerned citizens on the evening of the 29th to occupy the Capitol steps in protest, demanding the eviction ban be reinstated. After four days of round-the-clock demonstration that attracted hundreds of people and became a national spectacle, Biden relented and issued the new order.

    A separate ban forestalling foreclosures of homes behind on mortgage payments during the pandemic also expired on July 31, but aside from a series of mitigating measures implemented by the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau to soften the blow, no effort has been made to reintroduce it.

    Related:

    With Just 12% of US Rental Aid Distributed, Tenants Fear ‘Tsunami of Evictions’ As Moratorium Ends
    US CDC Renews Federal Ban on Evictions Until October 3, Defying Supreme Court Ruling
    It’s Not Enough to Restore Eviction Protections, Biden Must Cancel Unpaid Pandemic Rents, Too
    Tags:
    eviction, ban, US District Court, US Supreme Court, US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pandemic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse