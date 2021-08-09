Register
20:47 GMT09 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - Roberta Kaplan poses for a photo in Atherton Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The Time's Up leader resigned Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 over fallout from her work advising Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration when he was first hit with sexual harassment allegations last year. Kaplan cited her work counseling Cuomo and his former top aide, Melissa DeRosa, through the attorney general's investigation, according to The New York Times.

    Time’s Up Boss Roberta Kaplan Resigns After Being Named in Cuomo Sexual Harassment Report

    © AP Photo / D. Ross Cameron
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083565800_0:23:2000:1148_1200x675_80_0_0_b551bfbba66b29b74dd4b8db7c6ede97.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108091083565861-times-up-boss-roberta-kaplan-resigns-after-being-named-in-cuomo-sexual-harassment-report/

    The Time’s Up advocacy group was earlier blasted by multiple critics after it was revealed that a top executive with the organization was consulted on the sexual misconduct claims raised against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The talks came months before the consultation was made public in findings released by the New York Attorney General’s Office.

    A top boss with the Time’s Up charity organization has resigned from her post after it was detailed in an explosive sexual harassment report that she was consulted in a damage control scheme being carried out by insiders within the Cuomo administration.

    The advocacy group announced early Monday that Roberta Kaplan, a prominent progressive lawyer who served on the Time’s Up board and as co-founder of the group’s Legal Defense Fund, resigned from her posts amid heavy fallout over her work advising New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo when harassment allegations first surfaced in late 2020.

    A Monday statement issued by Time’s Up on the development states that Kaplan’s resignation was “right and the appropriate thing to do,” but that it also highlighted the need for the organization to be more transparent and implement a “more inclusive process to engage the broader survivor community.”

    In a resignation letter obtained by the New York Times, Kaplan explains that her work as a lawyer effectively prevents her from being fully transparent, as it runs in direct opposition to her duties as a legal representative. 

    Roberta Kaplan, left, a lead lawyer in Sines v. Kessler, and Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America, the nonprofit funding the lawsuit, pose for a photo in Atherton Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Sines v. Kessler was brought by a group of plaintiffs against white nationalists involved in planning a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Va. in which one counter-protester was killed and several others were injured.
    © AP Photo / D. Ross Cameron
    Roberta Kaplan, left, a lead lawyer in Sines v. Kessler, and Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America, the nonprofit funding the lawsuit, pose for a photo in Atherton Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Sines v. Kessler was brought by a group of plaintiffs against white nationalists involved in planning a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Va. in which one counter-protester was killed and several others were injured.
    “Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear that even our apparent allies in the fight to advance women can turn out to be abusers. We have felt the raw, personal and profound pain of that betrayal,” she wrote, before detailing her move to resign from her post.

    Fallout against Kaplan began to emerge moments after the damning sexual harassment report detailed nearly a dozen cases in which Cuomo allegedly harassed former and current aides on repeat occasions. The findings specifically pinned Kaplan as having reviewed a letter that rejected the legitimacy of allegations being voiced by former aide Lindsey Boylan and attacked her claims as being politically motivated.

    Although the letter was only drafted and never published, it was part of a broader effort by Cuomo insiders to find any means in which to disparage allegations that were beginning to trickle in from government aides. The independent review also found instances in which Cuomo’s team of trusted advisers dispersed confidential information to character assassinate Boylan.

    However, Kaplan was not the only prominent figure identified in the sexual harassment report as being part of an inner circle. Others named in the independent review include fellow Time’s Up leader Tina Tchen and Alphonso David, who served as a counselor for the Cuomo administration prior to becoming president of the Human Rights Campaign. 
    Alphonso David, counsel to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Albany, N.Y.
    © AP Photo / Hans Pennink
    Alphonso David, counsel to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Albany, N.Y.

    Similar to Kaplan, David had been consulted in the drafting of the unpublished letter but never signed off on its contents, a note which was confirmed in the independent report released by the New York Attorney General’s Office.

    The Human Rights Campaign detailed on Monday that it would be launching an independent review of its own to determine whether David’s work with the Cuomo team had in fact run in line with the organization’s “decades’ long mission of fighting for equality and justice for all.” David has underscored that he “fully” supports the investigation.

    News of Kaplan’s resignation came shortly after a group of survivors and victims of sexual harassment and assault issued an open letter against the Time’s Up organization for “failing the survivor community.” The collective specifically accused Kaplan and Tchen, who has made no indication of resigning, of “weaponizing their knowledge of survivors’ experience to help Governor Cuomo and his office retaliate against at least one of nearly a dozen women.”

    Kaplan’s decision to step down was preceded by the Sunday development that Melissa DeRosa, a top Cuomo aide who helped in discrediting accusers, resigned from her job. Named multiple times throughout the report, DeRosa was described in the report as one of the key staffers who helped create a “hostile work environment for women.”

    Related:

    'Your Time is Up': Rose McGowan Rips Co-Star Alyssa Milano, Andrew Cuomo and Joe Biden
    'A Bulldog From Day One': Who is Potential Cuomo Successor Kathy Hochul?
    From Unwelcome Hugs to Cupping Breasts: Ex-Cuomo Aide Details Harassment Allegations
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo Reportedly Trying to Strike Deal With Top NY State Officials to Escape Impeachment
    Kissing, Groping & Retaliation: Key Findings From the Sexual Harassment Report on Andrew Cuomo
    Tags:
    Andrew Cuomo, Roberta Kaplan, Time's Up, New York Attorney General's Office, Investigation, Sexual Harassment
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse