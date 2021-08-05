Register
08:35 GMT05 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lindsey Boylan, a former state economic development adviser for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, attends a rally and march calling for impeachment of Cuomo at Washington Square park, on Saturday, 20 March 2021, in New York.

    Ex-Cuomo Aide Who Accused Him of Sexual Harassment 'to Sue NY Governor, His Inner Circle'

    © AP Photo / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083533105_0:160:2801:1735_1200x675_80_0_0_93e661450e0cd675808c8b333932fcc2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108051083533080-ex-cuomo-aide-who-accused-him-of-sexual-harassment-reportedly-to-sue-ny-governor-his-inner-circle/

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing several women, including younger colleagues, in violation of state and federal law. US President Joe Biden urged the Democrat to resign, but Cuomo has so far resisted such calls, maintaining his innocence.

    Former aide Lindsey Boylan, who was the first woman to publicly accuse Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, plans to sue the governor and his staff for purported attempts to smear and discredit her, The New York Times reported.

    The NYT cited Boylan's lawyer Jill Basinger as saying that they will be litigating the claim against Cuomo.

    “Because Lindsey was first, the governor needed to send a message,” Jill Basinger said, as quoted by The New York Times. “He needed to send a message to every other survivor out there that this is what happens when you go against the machine of the governor’s office.”

    Back in December 2020, Boylan, who served as Cuomo’s deputy secretary for economic development and a special adviser from March 2015 through October 2018, claimed in a series of tweets that the Democrat had “sexually harassed me for years”. She also added "Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one. And I know I am not the only woman."

    At the time, Cuomo vehemently denied the allegations that he “sexually harassed” her for years over her “looks”.

    “It’s not true. Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has. But it’s just not true.”

    The anticipated litigation will come after New York Attorney General's office completed an investigation into incumbent Governor of the state, Andrew Cuomo, on sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo has been accused by a total of 11 women, whom, according to the AG's office, he involved in "unwanted activity", thereby breaking the law.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event to announce five new walk-in pop-up vaccination sites for New York City Bodega, grocery store and supermarket workers amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Harlem section of Manhattan on April 23, 2021 in New York City.
    © AFP 2021 / POOL
    Time's Up Co-Founders Helped Cuomo Draft 'Victim-Shaming' Letter Smearing His Accuser: AG Report
    After the investigation, Cuomo received a flurry of criticism, and calls for resignation came from the highest offices of the Democratic Party. US President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, and others have called on him to leave the post of governor.

    In a video message, Andrew Cuomo denied all accusations, stating that during his political career he had not indulged in sexual flirting, indecent touching and everything that he is being accused of. He especially drew attention to one of the complaints from the prosecutors, namely, those cases when he kissed women on the cheek or forehead. Cuomo said that media and the forces interested in stirring up this scandal are doing everything to pervert the situation, since this is just one of thousands of examples of his usual communication with a wide variety of people.

    On Wednesday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden believes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign to leave space for future leaders.

    Tags:
    Governor Andrew Cuomo, US, sexual harassment
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse