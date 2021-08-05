Ex-Cuomo Aide Who Accused Him of Sexual Harassment 'to Sue NY Governor, His Inner Circle'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing several women, including younger colleagues, in violation of state and federal law. US President Joe Biden urged the Democrat to resign, but Cuomo has so far resisted such calls, maintaining his innocence.

Former aide Lindsey Boylan, who was the first woman to publicly accuse Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, plans to sue the governor and his staff for purported attempts to smear and discredit her, The New York Times reported.

The NYT cited Boylan's lawyer Jill Basinger as saying that they will be litigating the claim against Cuomo.

“Because Lindsey was first, the governor needed to send a message,” Jill Basinger said, as quoted by The New York Times. “He needed to send a message to every other survivor out there that this is what happens when you go against the machine of the governor’s office.”

Back in December 2020, Boylan, who served as Cuomo’s deputy secretary for economic development and a special adviser from March 2015 through October 2018, claimed in a series of tweets that the Democrat had “sexually harassed me for years”. She also added "Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one. And I know I am not the only woman."

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.



I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

At the time, Cuomo vehemently denied the allegations that he “sexually harassed” her for years over her “looks”.

“It’s not true. Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has. But it’s just not true.”

The anticipated litigation will come after New York Attorney General's office completed an investigation into incumbent Governor of the state, Andrew Cuomo, on sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo has been accused by a total of 11 women, whom, according to the AG's office, he involved in "unwanted activity", thereby breaking the law.

After the investigation, Cuomo received a flurry of criticism, and calls for resignation came from the highest offices of the Democratic Party. US President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, and others have called on him to leave the post of governor.

In a video message, Andrew Cuomo denied all accusations, stating that during his political career he had not indulged in sexual flirting, indecent touching and everything that he is being accused of. He especially drew attention to one of the complaints from the prosecutors, namely, those cases when he kissed women on the cheek or forehead. Cuomo said that media and the forces interested in stirring up this scandal are doing everything to pervert the situation, since this is just one of thousands of examples of his usual communication with a wide variety of people.

On Wednesday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden believes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign to leave space for future leaders.