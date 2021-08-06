Register
12:51 GMT06 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019

    Why Did Biden's Electric Car Summit Snub Tesla?

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/19/1082717043_0:320:3071:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d52a043940e043396e86a264d841b479.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108061083543804-why-did-bidens-electric-car-summit-snub-tesla/

    Protection of the environment and dealing with the effects of climate change are some of the biggest priorities of the Biden administration. Among the WH's plans is to invest $7 trillion in clean energy and achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050. It is for this reason that the Democrat invited major US companies to the White House.

    Tesla, which is the best-selling manufacturer of electric vehicles in the United States (numbers are provided by government data), has not been invited to the clean-car summit organised by the White House. President Joe Biden only hosted the so-called "Big Three" – General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (formerly known as Fiat Chrysler).

    The news raised the eyebrows of social media users, who pointed out that not only can the said companies not match Tesla in terms of domestic and global sales (there were 20,754 Chevrolet Bolts sold in the US last year, compared to 439,760 Tesla Model 3s), they manufacture most of their car components outside the United States, while up to 55 percent of Tesla's parts are produced at domestic factories.

    ​Other users posited that the Biden administration had snubbed Tesla for the company's anti-union approach.

    ​The tech maverick himself commented on the issue, saying he was surprised that the company did not receive an invitation.

    ​So why did the Biden administration snub Telsa? Your guess is as good as ours. When White House press secretary Jen Psaki was pressed on the issue, she first said that Tesla is one of the companies that can help the Biden administration to fulfill the plan on cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

    "I would not expect this is the last time we talk about clean cars, the move toward electric vehicles, and we look forward to having a range of partners in that effort", Psaki said.

    When asked whether the administration decided not to invite Tesla because of the company's anti-union stance, the press secretary said the following:

    "Well, [the companies that were invited] are the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers, so I'll let you draw your own conclusion", she said.

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg failed to clarify the situation, simply saying that he didn't know why the nation's best-selling manufacturer of electric vehicles was not invited to the event.

    In 2019, the United Auto Workers (a large union in the US representing automotive industry workers) filed a lawsuit against Tesla after the company sacked an employee who distributed a leaflet in the parking lot of Tesla's plant in Fremont, California, in an attempt to organise fellow employees. The company maintained that the individual was let go because he posted screenshots of the profiles of his fellow employees from an internal platform on Facebook. The judge ruled that his dismissal was a response to his participation in organising a union.

    Elon Musk himself voiced opposition to labour unions, saying that working conditions at Tesla are the best in the United States.

    During the electric car summit, Joe Biden proposed incentives of $12,500 to encourage members of the public to buy electric vehicles, but they would only be available for cars produced by unionised workers.

    The Democrat himself said that he is a huge supporter of labour unions, who not only endorsed Biden in the 2020 presidential election, but also heftily donated to his campaign ($27.5 million). The three companies invited to the summit were among his donors.

    During the event, POTUS signed an executive order that set a goal of making half of the vehicles sold in 2030 electric. The directive also calls for the gradual increase of greenhouse gas emissions standards, which the administration hopes will help the US achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

    Tags:
    Tesla, electric vehicles, General Motors, Ford
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse