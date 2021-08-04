Register
11:02 GMT04 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, 1 December 2020.

    'I've Got to Launch the F***Ing Rocket': New Tesla Book Dishes Dirt on Elon Musk's 'Short Fuse'

    © AP Photo / Hannibal Hanschke
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/07/1082280684_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_6e105bb818ca5698a56b97598cfdaf54.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108041083523054-ive-got-to-launch-the-fing-rocket-new-tesla-book-dishes-dirt-on-elon-musks-short-fuse/

    Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century is a new book by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins that promises a “behind-the-scenes” glimpse into the myth around the “relentlessly driven” man who sought to revolutionise the car industry.

    CEO Elon Musk did not propel Tesla from a puny upstart to become the world’s most valuable car manufacturer of 2020 by quibbling or balking at firing staff, claims a new book.

    Penned by The Wall Street Journal's Tim Higgins, "Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century" offers to shed light on how the “short-fused SpaceX and Tesla CEO was prepared to swipe at any threat to Tesla's growth. Anyone, whether hourly workers or top executives — could come into the direct firing range of his explosive temper meltdowns in the process".

    Musk reportedly once curtly reprimanded staff, who complained of being overworked in 2016 on the factory floor at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. They had “revolted” during the development of Tesla's Model X SUV over being required for months to work weekends at short notice.

    Motorists drive past Tesla's primary vehicle factory after CEO Elon Musk announced he was defying local officials' restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by reopening the plant in Fremont, California, U.S. May 12, 2020
    © REUTERS / STEPHEN LAM
    Motorists drive past Tesla's primary vehicle factory after CEO Elon Musk announced he was defying local officials' restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by reopening the plant in Fremont, California, U.S. May 12, 2020

    As the factory boss suggested the team needed to rest, Musk could not reign in his ire, exclaiming:

    “I can be on my own private island with naked supermodels, drinking Mai Tai's - but I'm not… I'm in the factory working my a** off, so I don't want to hear about how hard everyone else in the factory works.”

    During the production of the company's luxury Roadster car in 2007, Musk’s Detroit team got a taste of his temper. At the time he shouted to Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard:

    “Fire all of them. Every one of them.”

    Not that Eberhard followed through with the hasty order, writes the author.

    In another heated incident dating to Tesla's public offering around 2010, described in the tome, Elon Musk whose other projects include his SpaceX rocketship company stormed out of a meeting yelling, “I don't have time for this… I've got to launch the f------ rocket!"

    SpaceX CRS-22 Liftoff
    © CC0
    SpaceX CRS-22 Liftoff

    Tim Higgins extols Elon Musk's “vision, enthusiasm, and determination” to ensure that Tesla reach a market valuation of $31 billion and revolutionise the car industry, yet adds in the book that his “ego, paranoia, and pettiness threaten to undo it all”.

    According to the book, Elon Musk, was fuelled by a “relentless drive” in his quest to produce an “affordable and reliable electric car”.

    He is described as often bunking down on the factory floor and appearing in front of executives and reporters wearing T-shirts he hadn't changed in days.

    However, next to none of his staff were spared the occasional meltdowns. People could be fired at the drop of a hat – as was the case with Musk’s personal assistant of 12 years. While the CEO has denied this, the man had reportedly sought a raise for his efforts.

    Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020.
    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020.

    The author of the book narrating the “rise” of Tesla claims Musk once emailed his staff, urging them to be “ultra hardcore”, underscoring that “revolutionising industries is not for the faint of heart.”

    Elon Musk, who is claimed not to have contributed to the creation of the book, was “given numerous opportunities to comment on the stories, facts, and characterisations presented in these pages”, according to Higgins.

    In response, Musk, who enjoys interacting with fans on the social media site Twitter, using it to post comments on everything ranging from cryptocurrency to SpaceX, refuted many of the claims in the book. He tweeted that Higgins “managed to make his book both false *and* boring”.

    Related:

    Elon Musk Says Starship Could in Theory Return Hubble Telescope to Earth
    ‘He’s Awesome!’: Boring Company Drivers Given Script to Recite About Elon Musk
    Elon Musk Wanted Tim Cook to Appoint Him CEO of Apple, New Book Claims
    Elon Musk Praises 'Amazing' Russian Rocket Engine Designs
    Tags:
    Tesla, Tesla, Elon Musk, Elon Musk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse