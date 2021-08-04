Register
14:05 GMT04 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Black Lives Matter

    BLM Unexpectedly Leaps to Lindsey Graham’s Defence After Strategist Says ‘Hopes’ He ‘Dies of Covid’

    © CC BY 2.0 / Felton Davis / Black Lives Matter
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083275854_80:0:1280:675_1200x675_80_0_0_27646ce4eb6c9e04135e5d7cb857dfd0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108041083527295-blm-unexpectedly-leaps-to-lindsey-grahams-defence-after-strategist-says-hopes-he-dies-of-covid/

    The Republican lawmaker, a longtime foe-turned-ally of Donald Trump and outspoken critic of Black Lives Matter, announced Monday that he had contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

    Black Lives Matter Rhode Island’s Political Action Committee (PAC) has called for the immediate resignation of a Democratic Party strategist who indirectly expressed a desire to see South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham die from Covid.

    On 2 August, Democratic operative Kate Coyne McCoy tweeted (and soon deleted), a comment saying: “It’s wrong to hope he dies from Covid right? Asking for a friend. #CovidIsNotOVer #LindseyGraham.”

    In its response, BLM called Ms. McCoy’s comments “extremely distasteful and insensitive” in light of the many deaths the state has suffered from coronavirus, and stressed that “the disregard for human life is unacceptable and should not be tolerated anywhere within any political party,” “regardless of political affiliation.”

    Suggesting that people affiliated with the Democrats “should be held to a higher standard,” BLM stated that “anything short of an immediate resignation would signal that these types of comments are acceptable” within the party’s Rhode Island leadership.

    McCoy offered an indirect apology over the tweet, writing Tuesday that she’d “made a mistake” and “used poor judgement” which she “regrets.”

    This is at least the second time that the strategist, who was reportedly hired to “modernize the party” and to “position Democrats” to win elections at every level, has expressed hopes that her opponents die. Last year, in a response to a tweet by CCN contributor Joe Lockhart about the lack of social distancing among Republicans gathered in the White House with Donald Trump, McCoy quipped that she was “not proud” of her gut reaction to the photo being “I hope they all die.”

    BLM Rhode Island PAC told Fox News that “wishing death on people” was “customary” for McCoy, and specified that the group is calling on the State’s Democratic Governor, Dan McKee, and Democratic House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, to pressure her to resign.

    BLM’s defence of Graham came as an unexpected surprise for many Republicans, who often characterize the social movement as a “front” for Democrats and blame it for widespread political and social unrest sparked by last year’s police killing of an unarmed black man.

    The South Carolina senator has repeatedly criticized BLM in the past, and accused Democrats of inciting “future violence” through their support for a bail fund for protesters and rioters in the wake of last year’s deadly protests.

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Budget Committee hearing to discuss President Joe Biden's budget request for FY 2022 on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo / Greg Nash
    US Sen. Graham Tests Positive for COVID, Says 'Flu-Like Symptoms' Would Be 'Far Worse' Without Shot
    Graham went into self-quarantine on Monday after being informed by a doctor that he had tested positive for Covid. The politician reported flu-like symptoms and said he was “very glad” to have been vaccinated, speculating that he would probably experience “far worse” symptoms if he didn’t get the jabs.

    Democrats have often blamed their opponents for the coronavirus crisis over the GOP’s supposed failure to endorse vaccinations at the same level that Democrats have. Some Republican-controlled states, including Florida, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, have seen hesitation to get the vax among GOP voters, with their vaccination rates remaining below the 70 percent of adults target set by the Biden administration nationally (that target was reached this week).

    Graham is not among the Republicans expressing skepticism over the vaccines, and after receiving his jabs late last year he “thanked God” for the people who produced them, suggesting that “if enough of us take it, we will get back to normal lives.”

    Related:

    Dismissal of Trump's Allegation About Origins of COVID-19 Cost Him Election, Says Lindsey Graham
    Sen. Graham Calls on GOP to 'Learn From Democrats' & Leave Town to Break Vote on $3.5 Trillion Bill
    US Sen. Graham Tests Positive for COVID, Says 'Flu-Like Symptoms' Would Be 'Far Worse' Without Shot
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A statue of goddess Athena is seen as wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, 3 August 2021.
    Wildfires Approach Athens Amid Record Heat Wave
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse