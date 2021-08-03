Register
21:53 GMT03 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Foreclosure sign shown through a front gate of a foreclosed home in Oakland, California

    Not Just Renters: Mortgage Foreclosure Protections Expiring Too, Endangering 1.75 Million Homeowners

    © AP Photo / Paul Sakuma
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108031083519625-not-just-renters-mortgage-foreclosure-protections-expiring-too-endangering-175-million-homeowners/

    US COVID-19 cases are once again spiking, reaching levels not seen since the winter, but so far neither state nor federal government officials are considering social lockdowns like those used before mass vaccination began. Instead, they are emphasizing mask-wearing and getting the vaccine, which can mitigate severe cases.

    The federal ban on evictions of renters wasn’t the only pandemic-related protection allowed to expire on July 31: a federal ban on foreclosures also ended, and while several ad hoc programs will mitigate the effect for a few months, nearly 2 million Americans remain behind on their house payments.

    Just days after a global pandemic was declared in March 2020, the Trump administration began offering homeowners the option of forbearance on their federally-backed mortgage payments, allowing them to reduce or defer those payments without penalty as a way to weather the financial hardships created by covid-related shutdowns and job losses. 

    The program affected homes with mortgage backed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Agriculture (USDA), and state corporations Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac under the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and at its height protected more than 11 million families

    However, the Biden administration said in June that its month-long refresh of the program would be its last, and as August begins, at least 1.75 million homeowners remain in forbearance, or 3.5% of all homes in the US, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) has created three new safeguards that will help mitigate or delay foreclosures for a time, but they are confined to borrowers who fell behind during the pandemic and ultimately won’t halt foreclosure altogether.

    Those measures, which protect borrowers more than 120 days behind on their payments, include a loss mitigation program that can delay foreclosure; requiring loan servicers to verify that a property is considered abandoned under local and state laws before proceeding with a foreclosure; and requiring loan servicers to make a “reasonable” effort to contact borrowers and to wait 90 days after doing so before beginning the foreclosure process.

    However, those protections don’t go into effect until August 31, meaning some could still be kicked out of their homes in the month-long gap.

    About 1.5 million of the 1.75 million in forbearance are at least 90 days behind - a number roughly equivalent to that reported in March 2021 - and at least 20% of them won’t be able to forestall foreclosure past September, according to the Washington Post.

    “This is just more of the K-shaped recovery,” Diane Thompson, senior adviser to acting CFPB director Dave Uejio, told the Post. “The ones who are left [in forbearance] are by and large people who aren’t paying, can’t pay and haven’t made payments for a very long time.”

    The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) signed into law in April 2021 provided $10 billion in a Homeowners Assistance Fund to help homeowners pay off that debt, but “the program is moving so slowly that protections are expiring before states have figured out how to distribute the money,” the Post reported. According to the paper, by Saturday, the US Treasury hadn’t even opened its portal for states to submit their distribution plans, meaning they can only access some 10% of what’s been set aside.

    Budding Movement Demands Return of Eviction Ban

    A similar situation has plagued the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, created by the CARES Act in December 2020 to distribute $25 billion in bailouts to renters behind on their payments. Between the December allotment and a subsequent $21.5 billion created for state and local programs in early 2021, some $46 billion was set aside to save more than 15 million American renters from eviction.

    However, as Sputnik has reported, the federal eviction moratorium mandated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was also allowed to expire at the end of July without being replaced by a more concrete action, such as a federal law or executive order, and just a tiny fraction of the aid money - $3 billion in federal funds and $1.5 billion in state and local funds - has actually been paid out to struggling renters.

    Unlike homeowners, renters never got an equivalent pause on their rent payments, which have piled up into substantial debts over the past 18 months.
    © REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
    People camp out on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to highlight the upcoming expiration of the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions, in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2021.

    The result is that millions of Americans behind on rent payments face the immediate or impending threat of being rendered homeless, as some state eviction bans are also set to expire in the coming weeks.

    With House lawmakers beginning a seven-week summer recess on Friday without replacing the eviction ban and the Senate set to join them later this week, activists have rallied to the call by Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), a progressive freshman representative, to occupy the steps of the US Capitol building until a new protection is enacted.

    On Tuesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported, citing administration sources, that Biden intended to renew the ban using executive action. The White House had previously maintained that there was no legal path for him to do so.

    Unemployment, Student Loan Help Ending

    Other pandemic protections are also being allowed to sunset, as well. Many US states have already voluntarily ended their federal unemployment benefit programs even as millions remain without jobs and new unemployment applications are once again rising. The federal program created by the ARPA was given sufficient funding to operate until September 6, but more than half of state governments had already cut theirs by early July, driven by conservative beliefs that the payments have been keeping Americans from more adamantly seeking out employment.

    Student loan deferment, also introduced at the start of the pandemic by the US Department of Education, allowed millions of Americans to preserve their meager incomes during lockdown periods by putting off payment of loans used to pay for their college education. The program is set to expire on September 30, 2021, but Biden hasn’t yet spoken on the issue. Americans hold roughly $1.7 trillion student loan debt.

    Several lawmakers have pushed the Biden administration to extend it until March 2022, and to forgive up to $50,000 per person in student loan debt. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) appealed to Biden last week to make the move via executive action, urging that “failure to act would be unconscionable, would undermine our economic recovery.” 

    Related:

    ‘This is Crucial’: New York City to Require Proof of COVID Vaccination for Indoor Settings
    With Just 12% of US Rental Aid Distributed, Tenants Fear ‘Tsunami of Evictions’ As Moratorium Ends
    As Delta Variant Spreads, Millions Face Eviction Due to Capitalist Negligence
    Tags:
    Foreclosure, COVID-19, eviction, ban, CFPB, Debt, Biden Administration, mortgage
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse