Biographer Says Meghan Markle Could Run For POTUS Within Next 10 Years With Clinton, Obama Support

Meghan Markle returned to the US last year with her husband, Prince Harry, after causing turbulence in London by setting aside their duties as royals. Soon after, some in the media speculated that the Duchess of Sussex planned to run for US president in 2024.

British biographer Tom Bower suggested that Meghan Markle could go into politics and became a Democratic presidential candidate at some point in the next 10 years, after “establishing her political roots," The Sun reported on Sunday.

Bower reportedly characterizes a future political career for Markle as "the next step on her Crusade for Goodness", but adding that "her political rhetoric is skeletal and her skin is thin to ­criticism".

Weighing in from a political perspective, Bower suggested that Markle could start with a congressional or gubernatorial nomination, with assistance from powerful political figures, before readying herself for a bigger bid.

"With the support of Democrat godfathers the Clintons and the Obamas, Meghan should have little difficulty getting ­nominated as one of the state’s 40 Congressmen sent to Washington," he remarked. "If Californians flock to her ­Crusade for Goodness, then after two terms — just four years — she can establish her political roots. After that, fate would take over.”

Bower additionally suggests that "at the end of ten years, the prime of a politician’s life, her record could well justify a bid for the Democrat nomination for the presidency".

The Duchess of Sussex has enough courage and self-belief to hold up under the strain of a presidential race and respond to criticism, according to Bower's estimation.

“The question is whether she has the stamina," the author concluded.

© AP Photo / Frank Augstein In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London, after their recent stay in Canada

The idea of a Markle in politics is not popular in American, according to some polls. According to the Express in the US and the UK, 80 percent of Americans believe that Markle should not go into politics. That opinion is shared by 75 percent of Britons.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, moved to the US last summer, purchasing and residing in a $14.7 million home in Montecito, California, amid controversy with the UK royal family that deepened after the Sussexes gave their bombshell interview to US TV host Oprah Winfrey in March earlier this year.