03:47 GMT25 July 2021
    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017

    Prince Charles' Biographer Slams Sussexes as 'Vicious, Horribly Self-Serving' - Report

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Society
    by
    1 0 0
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083098010_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_6d5fa43994aaada931a98b2257baa559.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202107251083456957-prince-charles-biographer-slams-sussexes-as-vicious-horribly-self-serving---report/

    In the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview with his wife Meghan Markle, Harry made several controversial claims, including blasting his father Charles parenting and claiming that he was financially cut off from his family from the so-called Megxit start, forcing to live off money left by his mother, the late Princess Diana.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were accused of being "vicious, cruel and horribly self-serving" in their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey by Prince Charles' biographer, Jonathan Dimbleby, The Daily Mail reported.

    Dimbleby, who is personally known for his remarkable interview with Charles in 1994 amid speculation about his marriage to Diana, called the couple's decision to go on air earlier this year a "great shame". According to the 76-year-old presenter and writer, the Oprah interview, which drew a global audience of more than 50 million viewers, was "vicious, cruel and horribly self-serving". 

    "Harry’s remarks about his father, I simply fail to understand. I think there are certain things you should say and do in private," Dimbleby is quoted in the report as saying. "I believe a lot of the insinuations he made were not consistent with fact."

    Dimbleby, whose father Richard was the first journalist to interview a member of the Royal Family in a 1961 Panorama show with late Prince Philip, claimed he had met the Duke of Sussex "in the past when he was young." He described Harry as a "charming, very nice" man who "who had served very well in the armed forces," according to the report.

    However, he expressed his dissatisfaction with his later actions, saying, "I felt he was being led by the nose a bit by his wife."

    Britain's Prince Harry kisses and greets his father Prince Charles upon their separate arrival to attend a coral reef health and resilience meeting with speeches and a reception with delegates at Fishmongers Hall in London, 14 February 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Prince Charles Bankrolled Harry & Meghan Until Last Summer Despite Their Claims of Being 'Cut Off'
    "I think that the interview was a very great shame," he added. "I think it did great damage of a kind that was undeserved to the royal household and specifically to the Queen and her family."

    In 1994, Dimbleby conducted the famous TV interview with the Prince of Wales, in which Charles revealed his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, and also published Prince of Wales: A Biography. The prince was asked if he'd tried to be "faithful and honourable" to Diana in the interview, which took place a year before Princess Diana's conversation with BBC journalist Martin Bashir.

    "Yes, absolutely," Charles then replied to the question about his fidelity. However, when pressed further, Charles admitted, "Yes... until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried."

    In a March interview with Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex said that his father and brother were "stuck" within the royal system, while the Duchess of Sussex claimed that Buckingham Palace was disseminating lies about them.

    In May it was reported that Prince Charles is reportedly "fanning the flames" and wants to strike back with a "tit-for-tat attitude" for the remarks his youngest son made in the scandalous interview, adding that Charles "may never forgive" Prince Harry for that.

