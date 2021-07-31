At Least One Dead, Several Injured After Bee Attack in Arizona

Stings by dozens or hundreds of bees at the same time can cause a major toxic reaction in humans that, in some cases, can lead to death. In addition, a single bee sting can be fatal for those susceptible to certain allergic diseases.

One person has died and five were injured after they stirred up a large beehive in Marana, Arizona, the Northwest Fire District in Tucson announced on Friday.

According to local fire officials, a sizable swarm of bees came from a “large open hive, estimated [at] around 100 pounds” located in a nearby tree. The bees were said to have stung three people "hundreds of times" along with three firefighters, who were dispatched to the scene.

Police said that they have removed the hive and most of the bees, but warned locals to be cautions.

"Although the area is much safer, there are still some lingering bees," the Marana Police Department said in a statement. "Please continue to use caution while in the area. Several people were injured and one person has passed away due to their injuries."

The fatality was stung about 60 times and was later reported to have died after being delivered to hospital.

(4/4) A large open hive, estimated around 100 pounds, was located in a tree nearby.



More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/ChjSO2bjDV — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 29, 2021

In case of a bee or wasp sting, doctors recommend to immediately remove the sting from the wound with tweezers or one's nails, but do not squeeze the surrounding skin with the fingers as it can facilitate the spread of the toxin. Later, the wound should be washed under a stream of cold running water and disinfected. In serious cases a person with allergic reaction may need antihistamine medication.

The CDC in 2019 reported that between 2000–2017, 1,109 people in the US died from bee, yellow-jacket or wasp stings, with 62 deaths each year tallying up the annual average for the 17-year period.