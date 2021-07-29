Actor Bob Roderick Recovers Consciousness After Hospitalization For 'Heart-Related' Incident

Bob Odenkirk has reportedly returned to consciousness after collapsing due to a "heart-related incident," according to TMZ. A representative for the actor told the outlet that he is recovering and his condition is stable after he didn't wake up for several hours upon his arrival at the hospital.
"Bob and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side," spokesperson said.
The spokesperson also noted that "the Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."
Odenkirk’s son tweeted that his father is “going to be okay.”
On Wednesday, the actor was on the set of “Better Call Saul” when he collapsed and was taken to hospital in critical condition.
