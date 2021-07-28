Actor Bob Odenkirk Reportedly Hospitalized After Collapsing on Set

Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul" and was hospitalized on Tuesday, TMZ reported.
According to the report, the 58-year-old actor "went down" when filming the sixth season of the TV show in Culver City, California. Citing sources close to Odenkirk, the outlet said that he was still hospitalized as of Tuesday night.
The reason for the actor collapsing was not specified in the report. It was also unclear whether Odenkirk was conscious when transported to the hospital.
Odenkirk portrays Saul Goodman in "Breaking Bad" and its prequel series "Better Caul Saul". He also worked on such movies as "Incredibles 2", "The Post", "Nobody" and "Little Women".
