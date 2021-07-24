Register
16:14 GMT24 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to media at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., July 7, 2021

    ‘Turning Point Action’: Trump Goes Back to Arizona ‘to Set Agenda for Republicans’

    © REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/18/1083454636_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_664887267e177ea417057bbc267c1ee6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107241083454790-turning-point-action-trump-goes-back-to-arizona-to-set-agenda-for-republicans/

    Ahead of an upcoming visit to Phoenix, Donald Trump slammed Arizona Republican Paul Boyer, in his latest attack against all the GOP members who are against the ongoing audit of 2020 election results in the state.

    Although former President Donald Trump has said he’s “looking forward” to visiting Arizona this weekend, he lost the state by about 11,000 votes to Democrat Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

    The ex-POTUS is scheduled to appear at an event called the “Protect Our Elections Rally” in downtown Phoenix on 24 July.

    In Thursday’s statement via his Save America Political Action Committee (PAC), Trump said that he was eager to speak “at Turning Point Action on Saturday afternoon, in the Great State of Arizona, at the Arizona Federal Theatre”.

    “We will be broadcasting at approximately 6:00PM EST [3 p.m. Arizona time]. Big crowd, see you there!” he added.

    The visit comes as work is wrapping up on an audit of the 2020 Maricopa County election that was authorised by GOP leaders of the state Senate. A number of Republicans, including Trump, have repeatedly insisted that the audit will support their allegations of widespread voter fraud, but results remain pending.

    In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Arizona’s largest county has approved nearly $3 million for new vote-counting machines to replace those given to legislative Republicans for a partisan review of the 2020 election. The GOP-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said Wednesday, July 14, 2021 that the machines were compromised because they were in the control of firms not accredited to handle election equipment. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)
    © AP Photo / Matt York
    In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Arizona’s largest county has approved nearly $3 million for new vote-counting machines to replace those given to legislative Republicans for a partisan review of the 2020 election. The GOP-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said Wednesday, July 14, 2021 that the machines were compromised because they were in the control of firms not accredited to handle election equipment. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)

    Local Democrats have pushed back against the audit, questioning the security and validity of the audit by Cyber Ninjas, a private firm that they said lacks any experience with election reviews.

    Trump’s second statement on Thursday exactly pertained to the Arizona audit, as he scolded Republican Senator Paul Boyer for opposing “forensic review" of Maricopa County's 2020 election results. The ex-POTUS minced no words when slamming Boyer as RINO, or Republican in Name Only.

    “Republican Arizona State Senator Paul Boyer, a RINO if there ever was one, is doing everything in his power to hold up the damning Forensic Audit of Maricopa County which has been taking place over the last 90 days. The people of Arizona are demanding it. Boyer has been nothing but trouble, and nobody knows why. All we demand is Voter Integrity! […]", Trump noted.

    Trump made several trips to Arizona during his unsuccessful re-election campaign last year, including those related to a Turning Point Action event at Phoenix’s Dream City Church in June 2020.

    On Saturday, he will headline a gathering which is expected to focus on the importance of election integrity and the 2022 Congress elections for Republicans, according to the media outlet Azcentral.com.

    President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, 28 January 2017, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Arizona Republicans Dodged Pressure From Trump, Allies to Overturn Biden Election Win, Claim Records
    However, “many of the expected 5,000 in attendance most want to know whether Trump will mount a political comeback in 2024 [, when the US presidential election will take place]”, the news website claimed, referring to the upcoming Phoenix event.

    The media outlet also quoted George C. Edwards III, the distinguished professor emeritus at Texas A&M University, as saying that “as long as Trump continues to be a public presence, he will be setting the agenda for Republicans and Republican candidates”.

    "He's going to force them to adhere to his agenda and particularly the Big Lies regarding the [2020] election outcome. It isn't a disadvantage for them in the primary, but it is a disadvantage perhaps in the general election, particularly if Trump is not wildly popular. Well, in Arizona, it's a mixed bag. […] Trump is not necessarily the road to success”, the professor asserted.

    Related:

    Trump Reportedly Urges Supporters to Follow Arizona Audit, Mulls More Recounts in Other States
    Trump Says Arizona's AG Won't Receive GOP Votes If He Doesn't Speak on 'Election Fraud'
    Trump Voters Afraid to Admit Their Support for Fear of Being Attacked and Shamed, Arizona Rep Says
    Trump Supporters Protest Outside Vote-Counting Centre in Phoenix, Arizona
    Tags:
    support, Joe Biden, speech, US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Phoenix, Arizona, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse