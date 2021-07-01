Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Law Limiting Absentee Ballots Return

On Thursday, the US Supreme court upheld an Arizona law which will limit how absentee ballots can be returned by voters.
The law, which was passed in 2016, banned unions and advocacy groups from collecting mail-in ballots by voters to halt the controversial practice that critics call "ballot harvesting." Only family and household members, as well as mail carriers, have been allowed to collect voters' ballots as per the legislation.
Another long-standing provision upheld by the Supreme Court on Thursday allows election authorities to scrap ballots submitted by voters in the wrong precinct.
George W.Bush-era Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote the opinion for a 6-3 majority on Thursday in support of the Arizona law, which was debated in the Supreme Court from March. Associate Justice Elena Kagan wrote a dissent in the case.

