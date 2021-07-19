Prince Harry Inks Deal With Random House for 'Honest' Memoir on Service, Marriage and Fatherhood

Since leaving the Royal Family due to an alleged lack of support and understanding, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been able to financially rebound through a number of commercial deals in the US. Recently Markle, known for her role as Rachel Zane in the TV drama "Suits," announced she was developing an animated series with Netflix.

US-based publisher Penguin Random House announced on Monday that it has teamed up with Prince Harry, the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex, to publish his forthcoming literary memoir in late 2022.

According to the publisher's Monday statement, the "intimate and heartfelt memoir" will provide a "definitive account" of his UK military service - including his time in Afghanistan, as well as his recent years as a husband and father to two children: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Breaking news! Random House is honored to announce a forthcoming memoir by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, to be published globally in late 2022. pic.twitter.com/NUzXwntuKq — Random House (@randomhouse) July 19, 2021

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," Prince Harry said in a quoted statement.

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, asserted that Prince Harry's memoir will provide readers with a look into the 36-year-old's life experiences as a prince, "advocate for social issues," and his journey to "establishing himself as a global leader" lauded for his "courage and openness."

News of the Penguin Random House deal comes on the heels of the Duchess of Sussex's announcement of "Pearl," the working title given to an animated series of a young girl who learns about her own personal strength via a "heroic adventure" featuring influential women who made history.

Markle will serve as one of several executive producers on the executive series, which is being developed by both Netflix and Archewell Productions, a subsidiary of Prince Harry and Markle's California-based public organization Archewell.