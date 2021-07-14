Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle Working on New Animated Series for Netflix

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has created a new animated series for the Netflix streaming platform, which is currently in development and has the working title "Pearl", her and her husband, Prince Harry's, production company, Archewell, announced in a Wednesday statement.
"Pearl", according to the statement, will be a "family series" revolving around the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired "by a variety of influential women from history".
Markle will be an executive producer of the series, along with figures like David Furnish ("Rocketman"), Carolyn Soper ("Sherlock Gnomes"), Liz Garbus ("I'll Be Gone in the Dark"), and Dan Cogan ("Icarus"). Amanda Rynda, who was also among the creators of "DC Super Hero Girls" and "The Loud House", will be the series' showrunner.
“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history", Markle said, commenting on the upcoming project.
The duchess also outlined how she and Furnish were "eager to bring this special series to light" and shared her eagerness about announcing the project.
All comments
Show new comments (0)