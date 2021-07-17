Doctor Who 'Cloned Human Embryo' Accused of Using Own Sperm to Impregnate Fertility Patient - Report

The lawsuit filed against Zavos reportedly states that a DNA test taken by the plaintiff's daughter showed "beyond any reasonable doubt" that she is Zavos' daughter.

Dr Panayiotis Zavos, a "fertility expert" from Kentucky who previously claimed "to have cloned a human embryo and implanted it into a human being", has been accused of using his own sperm instead of a donor's to impregnate a patient via an in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure, with the woman being none the wiser at the time, The Daily Beast reports.

According to the media outlet, the plaintiff, one Diane White, alleged in a lawsuit filed last month that she visited Zavos in 1988, being referred to him by her gynecologist after expressing an interest in impregnation through IVF.

At that time, Zavos was reportedly working out of the Central Baptist Hospital (currently Baptist Health Lexington), though he apparently did not possess a medical degree and was not licensed to practice in Kentucky.

In November 1988, White underwent the first IVF procedure using the sample provided by Zavos, with the latter previously identifying the donor as "a 24-year-old medical student at the University of Kentucky who, like White, had blonde hair and blue eyes", the media outlet notes.

While the first attempt did not result in a pregnancy, the second attempt "using a new sample" proved successful, and in October 1989 White gave birth to a baby girl with dark hair, olive skin, and "no Nordic features".

In 2018, White's daughter underwent a DNA test that showed "beyond any reasonable doubt" that Zavos was her father, the media outlet adds, citing the lawsuit.

"Ms White has been damaged by this breach, in that she never agreed to allow Dr Zavos to fertilise her eggs, and never would have agreed to this, desiring a sperm donor whose physical features more closely resembled her own", says the lawsuit.

The Daily Beast points out, however, that Zavos branded these allegations as "false and unsubstantiated".