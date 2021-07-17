Register
00:57 GMT17 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Jan. 11, 2017, photo, President-elect Donald Trump, center, stands next to Allen Weisselberg, second from left, Donald Trump Jr., right and Ivanka Trump, left, at a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York

    ‘This Has to Stop’: Ivanka Reportedly Spent ‘Several Hours’ Urging Trump to Dissuade Capitol Rioters

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083283109_0:0:1889:1063_1200x675_80_0_0_61a4be415f47e55e122cc81c069d9f61.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107171083402170-this-has-to-stop-ivanka-reportedly-spent-several-hours-urging-trump-to-dissuade-capitol-rioters/

    Despite widespread coverage of the destruction dealt to the US Capitol in early January, it took former US President Donald Trump over three hours to issue a message calling for rioters to “remain peaceful.” An hour later, he sent out a mixed message that reiterated voter fraud claims and encouraged his supporters to “go home.”

    As thousands of Trump supporters broke past security barriers and ransacked the US Capitol, Ivanka Trump repeatedly called on her father, then President Donald Trump, to dissuade rioters, a newly released tell-all book about the Trump White House has revealed.

    Titled “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” the book was written by Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. It hit bookshelves on Thursday and has since offered new details on, well, the final days of the Trump administration.

    One of the new revelations includes exchanges between Trump and his eldest daughter Ivanka as the events of January 6 unfolded right before their very eyes, the first of which began with the president telling his second-in-command that he did not have “courage” to halt the certification of the election results.

    “Ivanka Trump, standing next to [former national security adviser Keith] Kellogg near a grandfather clock in the back of the room, had a hard time listening to her father badger the vice president to do something she knew was not possible,” an excerpt released by the Washington Post reads. “‘Mike Pence is a good man,’ she said quietly.”
    Screenshot captures an unidentified individual who participated in the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol. The individual is wanted by federal authorities fo assaulting law enforcement officials.
    Screenshot/FBI
    Screenshot captures an unidentified individual who participated in the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol. The individual is wanted by federal authorities fo assaulting law enforcement officials.

    As the day went on and her father took the stage at the “Stop the Steal” rally on the White House lawn, Ivanka, who at the time served as her father’s senior advisor and confidant, reportedly remained uneasy about the entire situation. By the time rioters broke into the federal building, she kicked it into high gear and began a persuasion campaign urging her father to call off the rioters.

    “As soon as she saw on the television in her second-floor office that the rioters were inside the Capitol, Ivanka Trump said to her aides, ‘I’m going down to my dad. This has to stop,’” the book notes. “She spent several hours walking back and forth to the Oval [Office] trying to persuade the president to be stronger in telling his supporters he stood with law enforcement and ordering them to disperse.”

    “Just when Ivanka Trump thought she had made headway and returned upstairs, [former White House Chief of Staff Mark] Meadows would call her to say that the president still needed more persuading,” Rucker and Leonnig detail. This back and forth between the Trumps is said to have “repeated itself several times.”

    “As another presidential adviser said, ‘Ivanka was described to me like a stable pony. When the racehorse gets too agitated, you bring the stable pony in to calm him down,’” the excerpt read, also indicating that Meadows at-times ordered the room cleared so that Ivanka could get through her father.

    At one point in the day, even US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reportedly called in for Ivanka to step in and convince the president “to tell these people to leave.” 

    Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021
    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021

    Trump’s daughter did also attempt to quell the rioters through her own Twitter account, urging the “American Patriots” to pull back and remain “peaceful.” However, that message was deleted not long after it went live.

    ​In the end, the former president did not urge his supporters to cease the violence until after 3 p.m. local time, more than an hour after reports first trickled in that individuals had broken past security barriers at the US Capitol. But as the newly-released book notes, many members of his inner circle were not a fan of the single tweet and wanted more action from the president.

    And then came then-President-elect Joe Biden’s address from Delaware. Shortly afterwards, Trump tweeted out a video address that had a reworked mix of voter fraud claims and calls for the “special” supporters to “go home in peace.”

    It was not until roughly 8 p.m. local time that authorities were able to have enough control of the situation to have lawmakers resume their election certification procedures. In the weeks that followed, a second impeachment process against Trump was launched on the basis of inciting an insurrection. However, the effort ultimately died in the US Senate. 

    To date, Trump has continued to voice unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, allegations of which even prompted a recount in Arizona. Talks of similar efforts have also been taken up in other US states, including in Pennsylvania.

    Related:

    Twitterians Brainstorm on Who To Do a Coup With, After Trump's Now Viral Punchline
    Megan Fox Fumes After Being Branded a Republican For Calling Trump a 'Legend'
    Moscow Slams Guardian's Claims of Russian Support for Trump as 'Pure Fake'
    The Guardian's New Trump-Russia Story is Evidence-Free Repetition of Old Lies, US Commentators Say
    'His Reichstag Moment': Mark Milley Reportedly Feared Trump Might Attack Iran to Stay in Power
    Tags:
    Riot, Donald Trump, US Capitol, Ivanka Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse