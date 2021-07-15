Register
22:26 GMT15 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a news confrence at the White House

    Psaki Condemns 'Failed Ideology' of Cuban Government, Reveals WH Flagging 'Misinformation' for FB

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083394407_0:28:2899:1658_1200x675_80_0_0_32609b1b2290e441d7bd8455c55e4ec8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107151083393931-psaki-condemns-failed-ideology-of-cuban-government-reveals-wh-flagging-misinformation-for-fb/

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Thursday news conference touched on a variety of topics, including the position of US President Joe Biden's administration regarding recent protests in Cuba, as well as Washington's ongoing effort to combat "misinformation" and control the narrative when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.

    When questioned about Cuban protesters' grievances, Psaki made no mention of the US' "genocidal" embargo and contended to reporters that the current situation on the island is a direct result of communism's shortcomings. 

    "Communism is a failed ideology - and we certainly believe that," she said of US President Joe Biden's administration. "It has failed the people of Cuba. They deserve freedom. They deserve a government that supports them - whether that is making sure they have health and medical supplies, access to vaccines, or whether they have economic opportunity and prosperity." 

    "Instead, this has been a government - an authoritarian, communist regime - that has repressed its people and has failed the people of Cuba," Psaki added. "Hence, we're seeing them in the streets." 

    Psaki's condemnation of communism came just a day after she seemingly avoided mentioning the ideology by name. 

    When asked if Cubans were protesting because they "hate communism," the White House press secretary asserted that Cuban are "opposed to the oppression" and the "mismanagement" of the country's government. 

    "We certainly support their right to protest. We support their efforts to speak out against their treatment in Cuba," she told reporters on Wednesday. 

    Psaki's change in rhetoric threw some netizens for a loop, and made many question what kind of brand of "freedom" the US would bring to the island nation it slapped with crippling sanctions.

    During the same news conference on Thursday, the White House press secretary revealed that the administration has teamed up with Facebook, and is now flagging so-called "misinformation" while also tailoring content to align with federal COVID-19 vaccination efforts.   

    "We've increased disinformation research and tracking within the surgeon general's office. We're flagging problematic posts, for Facebook, that spread this information," Psaki noted. 

    She did not expound on White House criteria for determining what makes a social media post "problematic." 

    "We're working with doctors and medical professionals to connect to medical experts who are popular with their audiences," she added, noting that said content is "boosted" or promoted for more exposure on Facebook. "So, we're helping get trusted content out there." 

    Psaki declared that there are an estimated 12 individuals who are responsible for around 65% of all anti-COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on social media. 

    "All of them remain active on Facebook, despite some even being banned on other platforms, including ones that Facebook owns," she said, speaking of Facebook company subsidiaries such as Instagram. 

    Psaki's comments quickly elicited responses from thousands of netizens who appeared both confused and surprised by the press secretary's admission. 

    News of the White House's direct influence on Facebook content comes alongside the publication of US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy's public advisory on the "urgent threat of health misinformation." According to a survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation and cited by the Surgeon General, 67% of unvaccinated adult respondents heard at least one myth about the COVID-19 vaccine and either believed it to be fact, or were unsure of its veracity. 

    The advisory document itself sets forward a number of recommendations for those in the US, including everyday individuals, journalists, educators, researchers and the government.  

    Related:

    Tennessee DOH Reportedly Nixes All Vaccine Outreach to Teens Amid Conservative Backlash
    CDC: US Recorded More Than 93,000 Overdose Deaths in 2020, Up Nearly 30% Amid Pandemic
    Moscow: US Envisaging 'Colour Revolution' Scenario for Cuba
    Infrastructure Bill; Cuba Protests in the Media; West Virginia Lures High Earners
    If You Don't Like It – Drop a Bomb on It? Miami Mayor Urges US to Strike Cuba
    Tags:
    Social media, censorship, coronavirus, COVID-19, embargo, Facebook, misinformation, communism, Cuba, Jen Psaki, White House
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse