Havana Accuses US-paid Mercenaries of Fomenting Weekend's Protests

Several thousand people took to the streets of Cuban cities on Sunday in 'spontaneous' protests over the economic situation on the island nation. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel immediately called on supporters to stage counterprotests to stop the enemies of the Revolution from destabilizing the situation.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla has accused US-paid mercenaries of fomenting Sunday's mass protests across several Cuban cities, and blasted Washington's "hypocritical" reaction to the unrest, suggesting that if the Biden administration really wanted to "help" Cuba, it should lift its crushing sanctions.

"Yesterday's events in Cuba were not a social uprising, but disorder, disturbances caused by a communicational operation that had been prepared for some time and to which millions of dollars had been committed," Rodriguez said in a televised address.

The diplomat slammed President Joe Biden's "cynicism and hypocracy," and his decision to "forget" to mention the ongoing US blockade of Cuba as the main cause of the island's difficult economic situation.

The foreign minister also went on Twitter to blast Biden national security advisor Jake Sullivan over his tweet about US support for "freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba," in which Sullivan also warned that the US would "strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights."

Sullivan, Rodriguez suggested, "has no political or moral authority to speak about Cuba," given that "his government has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to promote subversion in our country" and its implementation of a "genocidal blockade, which is the main cause of economic scarcities."

Also on Monday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki suggested there was 'every indication' that the weekend protests in Cuba were spontaneous and "inspired by the harsh realities of daily life" on the island nation, 'not by another country.'

US policy toward Cuba is "governed by two principles," according to Psaki: "First support for democracy and human rights, which is going to continue to be at the core of our efforts through empowering the Cuban people to determine their own future. Second, Americans, especially Cuban Americans, are the best ambassadors for freedom and prosperity in Cuba."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, meanwhile, called on Havana to "allow peaceful demonstrations and to listen to the discontent being expressed by the demonstrators."

Several thousand people took to the streets in multiple Cuban cities on 11 July, with the protests reported to be trigged by food and medicine shortages. The protests were said to have begun as "spontaneous demonstration" in a muncipality outside Havana and Palma Soriano, a city in the country's sotheastern province of Santiago de Cuba.

Demonstrations spread to an unknown number of cities before Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on supporters of the country's ruling communist system to take to the streets to stop the island's destabilization. "We will not let anti-revolutionary mercenaries who are beholden to the American Empire to create instability. There will be a revolutionary response," he said in a televised address, calling on communists to spill into the streets and oppose any staged provocations.

