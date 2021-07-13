Register
19:51 GMT13 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 4, 2018

    Texas Governor, House Republicans Vow to Arrest 57 State Reps Who Fled to DC Over Voting Reform Bill

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083378249_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_dbd218e430422d6db01d8ec334759675.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107131083378313-texas-governor-house-republicans-vow-to-arrest-57-state-reps-who-fled-to-dc-over-voting-reform-bill/

    Dozens of members of the Texas House of Representatives traveled to Washington, DC, on Monday in an effort to break quorum in their chamber. The lawmakers issued a joint statement declaring they were specifically protesting GOP-backed voting reform legislation that seeks, in part, to enhance mail-in voting restrictions and ban drive-thru voting.

    With 57 Democratic lawmakers missing, the Texas House of Representatives quickly established that it lacked the two-thirds quorum needed to vote on a number of bills backed by GOP lawmakers, including the voting reform bill dubbed 'House Bill 3.' 

    Soon after, Republican Texas Rep. Will Metcalf, chairman of the Texas House Administration Committee, issued a "call of the House," which passed with a 76-4 vote. The four votes opposed came from the remaining Democrats in the Texas House. 

    Metcalf then called for a vote to track down and potentially arrest the 57 lawmakers who traveled to DC on Monday.  

    "Members, the sergeant-at-arms and the officers appointed by him are directed to send for all absentees whose attendance is not excused for the purpose of securing and maintaining their attendance — under warrant of arrest, if necessary," he said. 

    The matter passed with another 76-4 vote. 

    Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives speak at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives speak at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

    The Texas House's vote came hours after Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) said that the lawmakers who traveled to the nation's capital "on this taxpayer-paid junket" need to be "prepared to do it for well over year." 

    "As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done," he warned in a live Monday interview with local outlet KVUE. "Everybody who has a job must show up to do that job, just like your viewers on watching right now. State representatives have that same responsibility." 

    Despite threats from Texas Republicans, including the state's governor, it remains to be seen what can be done to individuals outside of their jurisdiction. 

    Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett asserted to CNN on Tuesday that she and her colleagues would only be detained, at most. 

    "I know the law, and the governor knows the law as well ... I'm a criminal defense attorney and so I understand that I've not committed a crime, so I can't get arrested. The most that could happen is I could be detained," she said. "And it's not the governor that gets to make that decision, it's the Speaker of the House." 

    "I'm not worried about the threat of being arrested," Crockett emphasized. 

    Democratic Texas Rep. James Talarico issued his own social media "statement," taunting Abbott's pledge to have the lawmakers arrested. 

    The Democratic Texas lawmakers have pledged to remain outside of Texas until August 6, the end of the current special legislative session. It is possible that Abbott will convene another special session. 

    In a Monday statement, the lawmakers acknowledged they were "living on borrowed time in Texas" and need Congress to pass the 'For the People Act,' which calls for the nationwide implementation of same-day, automatic voter registration. It also seeks to ​conditionally restore the voting rights of felons and to limit gerrymandering. 

    "Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample on Texans' freedom to vote," the lawmakers' joint statement read.

    US President Joe Biden delivered a speech on Tuesday in support of the 'For the People Act' and similar state legislation that seeks to expand voters' access to the ballot box. 

    Related:

    Dozens of Texas Dems Traveling to Washington, DC, in Effort to Break Quorum for Voting Reform Bill
    'This is Talibanism': US News Anchor Hits Out at Texas Republicans Over Abortion Ban
    Shooting in Texas Leaves One Dead, Five Injured - Reports
    US Air Force ‘60% Responsible’ for 2017 Texas Church Shooting, Judge Rules
    Texas Hold’Em: Ted Cruz Reportedly Blocks Biden’s State Dept Appointees Over Nord Stream 2
    Tags:
    Texas House, Texas, voting rights, Washington DC, Joe Biden, Texas Governor Greg Abbott
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse