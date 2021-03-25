Register
22:34 GMT25 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVA) removes his mask to speak as bipartisan members of the Senate and House gather to announce a framework for fresh coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief legislation at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020

    Democratic Senator Calls for Bipartisan Voting Rights Bill as Colleagues Mull Filibuster Reform

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082451956_0:0:3011:1695_1200x675_80_0_0_906aa06c224127cf5d2c950b9cd9ad3d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103251082451149-democratic-senator-calls-for-bipartisan-voting-rights-bill-as-colleagues-mull-filibuster-reform/

    With 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans in the US Senate, the 'For the People Act' - passed by a 220-210 party-line vote in the House of Representatives - will need the support of at least 10 GOP lawmakers. Earlier this month, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) slammed the proposed legislation, stating it is as if it was "written in hell by the devil himself."

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) detailed in a Thursday news release that he believes Democrats need to rally bipartisan support for their S.1 'For the People Act' in order to halt the trend of "America's declining trust in the government and each other." 

    The bill, delivered to the Senate on March 11 and introduced by Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on March 17, calls for the nationwide implementation of same-day, automatic voter registration. It also seeks to ​conditionally restore the voting rights of felons and to limit gerrymandering. 

    "There are some legitimate concerns about the implementation of the For the People Act, especially in rural areas," Manchin wrote. He went on to say the "security and reliability" of US election infrastructure needs to be improved to thwart attacks from "foreign adversaries."

    At the same time, the US National Intelligence Council release on the 2020 US general election detailed there were "no indications that any foreign actor attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process in the 2020 US elections, including voter registration, casting ballots, vote tabulation, or reporting results." 

    Manchin, a more moderate Democrat, has held strong in his opposition against the bill and recently claimed on NBC's "Meet the Press" that "I'm not going to change my mind on the filibuster." 

    The filibuster is a procedural mechanism that allows one, or more senators to stop a bill from reaching a vote on the Senate floor. Then, at least 60 senators must approve a cloture motion, which halts debate on the bill, to bring the proposed legislation to a vote. 

    A Board of Elections employee cleans a voting machine during early voting at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York
    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    A Board of Elections employee cleans a voting machine during early voting at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York

    He argued that it is imperative to listen to the "minority to make sure the majority is getting it right." 

    Other vocal opponents of the current 'For the People Act' draft include Sen. Lee, who, unlike Manchin, argued that "everything about this bill is rotten to the core." 

    The Republican lawmaker denounced the proposed legislation as an apparent "effort to ensure an institutionally, revolutionary-democratic party of sorts" and claimed the bill makes decisions on voting that have traditionally been left up to states, not the federal government. 

    Nevertheless, Senate Democrats and US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, continue to push the legislation as-is, and have also floated the idea of reforming the Senate filibuster. 

    On Thursday, Biden slammed the procedural mechanism as a "relic of the Jim Crow era," but stopped short of saying it should be completely done away with. 

    The US president has previously suggested senators should return to the "old days" of filibusters, which require the individual to "stand up and command the floor" because "you had to keep talking" and voice your concern.

    Related:

    Secret Service Reportedly Tried to Seize Docs Exposing That Hunter Biden Lied When He Bought Gun
    Two People Rescued, Fate of One Unknown After Russian Emergencies Ministry Helicopter Crash
    Colorado Judge Throws Out Kidnapping Charges for ‘Justice for Elijah McClain’ Protest Leaders
    Police Barred From Searching Queen’s Properties for Looted Cultural Heritage Items, Docs Claim
    120 Years a Senator: Lowlights and LOLz of Biden's First Presidential Presser
    Tags:
    Bipartisanship, Joe Biden, US Senate, US Congress, voting rights
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team Hula Girls during an opening performance on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan 25 March 2021.
    Faster, Higher, Stronger! 2020 Summer Olympics Torch Relay Begins In Japan
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse