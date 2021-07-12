Train Traffic Reportedly Suspended on Washington DC's Red Metro Line Over 'Armed Man' on Tracks

Metropolitan Police responded to an allegedly armed man on the tracks of the Red metro line in Washington DC on Monday, according to local media reports.
Videos showing a man walking on railways have emerged online, with some reports suggesting that he was trying to run away from police officers who believe that he is armed with a knife. Later, according to reports, the man was arrested.
The incident reportedly took place at the Judiciary Square metro station.
The reported pursuit resulted in train traffic on the line between NoMa-Gallaudet U and Farragut North being suspended and shuttle bus service offered instead.
July 12, 2021
Neither DC police nor DC Metro have released any official statement in regard to the matter. A suspect has not been identified.
All comments
Show new comments (0)