Stabbing Attack Reported at DC Metro Station Near Capitol Building

According to media reports, the Metro's Orange, Blue and Silver lines were bypassing the station while police were responding to the stabbing.

A stabbing attack has been reported at the Capitol South Metro station near the Capitol in Washington DC.

The Metro Transit Police Department has commented on the incident in a Twitter post.

Capitol South Station: MTPD, MPD, USCP & DC EMS o/s responding to a confirmed stabbing. Details will follow. The station is CLOSED at this time. Trains on Blue/Orange/Silver are bypassing the station. Use Federal Center SW or Eastern Market as alternates. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) October 11, 2019

According to NBC4 Washington, homicide detectives were called to the scene after a teenager had been stabbed at the metro station. Police are searching for a 14-year-old female suspect in connection with the stabbing, the TV channel reported.

The Metro Transit Police also warned passengers about the temporary closure of the Capitol South Station.