Gaetz, Taylor-Greene, Other GOP Reps Offer 'Help' to Britney Spears, Invite Her to US Congress

The conservatorship of American pop icon Britney Spears has become a byword, not only in the United States, but globally as well. As the legal battle between Spears and her father continues, the singer appeared to garner bipartisan support, as well as the backing of a multitude of fans, celebrities, and netizens around the world.

Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Burgess Owens, and Andy Biggs voiced support for Britney Spears, who is reportedly struggling to fight her father's conservatorship, by inviting her to speak to the US Congress.

In a joint letter to the singer, the GOP lawmakers suggested that Spears has been "mistreated by America’s legal system", and voiced "great concern" regarding her conservatorship battle.

"The federal courthouse door was closed to you and to too many Americans. Your story is so powerful, and the admiration of your achievements so great, you (and perhaps only you) can blow that door wide open, giving hope to millions. Your life, liberty, and happiness have been taken from you. Please take advantage of the empowerment that public congressional testimony can unlock", the letter from the GOP lawmakers reads.

The four House members offered that, for their part, if Britney speaks to Congress, "we are ready to listen."

Gaetz has taken to Twitter to join the viral #FreeBritney movement several times, and Biggs has retweeted a post by Gaetz in which he said that Spears "and so many of our fellow Americans deserve better".

.@BurgessOwens @RepAndyBiggsAZ @RepMTG and I are very serious about guardianship and conservatorship reform. @britneyspears and so many of our fellow Americans deserve better.https://t.co/6AI09kkB8B — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 1, 2021

​The invitation from the GOP members of Congress came just a day after a judge denied Spear's request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Before that, the pop icon's father suggested that he had no authority over his daughter's care - which she earlier described as "abusive" and even linked her custody to "sex trafficking".

Her case caused a public uproar around the world, with many media and political figures rushing to repost the #FreeBritney hashtag. The situation prompted a rare synchronicity between Democrats and Republicans, bringing similar opinions on the matter from some members on both sides of the US political aisle.