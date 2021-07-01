Britney Spears's Request to Remove Father's Conservatorship Reportedly Denied by Judge

Earlier last week, American pop star Britney Spears called her father's conservatorship upon her "abusive" and requested the judge to terminate the custody, prompting yet another wave of the #FreeBritney viral movement.

A judge denied Britney Spears' request to cut her father Jamie from her conservatorship on Wednesday, according to a report by Variety citing court documents.

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” Variety quoted the documents as saying.

The fresh court filing reportedly found Spears “substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence.”

Earlier in the day, reports emerged suggesting that Jamie Spears argued that he had no authority over his daughter's conservatorship, claiming that Jodi Montgomery "has served continuously as the sole Conservator of the Person of Ms. Spears since September 2019 and continues to serve in that capacity."

His claims came after Britney delivered her bombshell testimony in court, calling her conservatorship "abusive", comparing it to "sex trafficking" and asserting that she was forced to undergo psychiatric medical treatment. She also said she had been prevented from removing a contraceptive device from her body, arguing that she wanted to marry her boyfriend and be able to have children - something that the conservatorship bans her from doing.

© AP Photo / Nick Ut Jamie Spears, right, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles

A request to remove Jamie Spears from conservatorship was filed by her lawyer, Samuel Ingmar III back in November 2020, asserting that the pop star was “afraid of her father” and would refuse to perform again if Jamie remained in charge of her career.

The father, who denied these claims, is seeking an evidentiary hearing in regard to the situation.

Calls from Britney to end her 13-year-long conservatorship have prompted another wave of the viral #FreeBritney movement that involved not only fans and other netizens but also prominent political figures and celebrities.