US House Approves Resolution to Create Committee to Probe January 6 Capitol Unrest

As Democrats have been pushing for the idea of a 9/11-style committee to investigate the January Capitol riot, the GOP has largely opposed the initiative. Nevertheless, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier in the week moved to introduce the resolution to create a select committee to probe the January events.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution to create a committee in the lower chamber that will investigate the January 6 riot at the Capitol building.

The House approved the measure with a 222-190 vote.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi saluted the decision in her Twitter account.

"We take an oath to support and defend America's Constitution from all enemies – foreign and domestic. Republicans want to keep the truth hidden about what happened on #Jan6th", she tweeted shortly after the vote. "But *we will* seek the truth of what happened. It's imperative."

​The panel to investigate the January 6 riot will be made up of 13 lawmakers from the House of Representatives, eight will be appointed by Pelosi and another five will be appointed in consultation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The initiative received affirmation from the House even as the Republicans voiced their opposition to the idea. Earlier, GOP Senators invoked the first legislative filibuster of Biden's presidential tenure to resist the creation of the committee to probe the Capitol riot.

When introducing the select committee resolution, Pelosi blasted the Republican senators for doing Mitch McConnell "a personal favor rather than their patriotic duty" and asserted that "the Democrats are determined to find the truth".

The blame for the Capitol riot, which occurred on January 6 and claimed five lives, including that of a Capitol police officer, has been put by the Democrats on former president Donald Trump. Having faced accusations of "inciting insurrection" from the House Democrats, Trump was impeached for an unprecedented second time in his presidential tenure. The Senate, however, decided to acquit him.

