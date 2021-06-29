Register
13:21 GMT29 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump tosses out a hat during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021

    45th POTUS Blasts 'Radical Left New York City' as Indictment Looms Large for Trump Organisation

    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 05
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083265920_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_f9f8b4d346f0b1902d858561d0c9240e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106291083266063-45th-potus-blasts-radical-left-new-york-city-as-indictment-looms-large-for-trump-organisation/

    On Sunday, US media outlets reported that Trump's lawyers had 24 hours to respond to New York prosecutors' demands and say why criminal charges should not be filed against the Trump Organisation.

    Former US President Donald Trump is now "in financial and political danger" as the Trump Organisation faces potential criminal charges from Manhattan District Attorney (DA) Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General (AG) Letitia James, The Guardian reports.

    The ex-POTUS, for his part, said in a statement on Monday that "Radical Left New York City and State Prosecutors, who have let murderers, rapists, drug dealers, and all other forms of crime skyrocket to record levels [….] are rude, nasty, and totally biased in the way they are treating lawyers, representatives, and some of the wonderful long-term employees and people within the Trump Organisation".

    With Vance reportedly considering announcing charges against the company and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg in the next seven days, Trump denounced both investigations as an extension of the Democrats' "witch hunt" against him.

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts at his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021
    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts at his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021

    Referring to the Make America Great Again campaign slogan, Trump said that prosecutors "will do anything to stop the MAGA movement [and me]". He insisted that the Trump Organisation had merely done "things that are standard practice throughout the US business community, and in no way a crime".

    "Having politically motivated prosecutors, people who actually got elected because they will 'get Donald Trump', is a very dangerous thing for our country. In the end, people will not stand for it. Remember, if they can do this to me, they can do it to anyone!", Trump argued.

    He was echoed by Ron Fischetti, a lawyer for the Trump Organisation, who rejected the charges against the company as "absolutely outrageous and unprecedented, if indeed the charges are filed".

    Fischetti asserted that the goal is "just to get back at Donald Trump", saying, "we're going to plead not guilty and we'll make a motion to dismiss".

    New York State Attorney General Letitia James during a news conference at her office in New York
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    New York State Attorney General Letitia James during a news conference at her office in New York

    The Guardian, in turn, claimed that although "the 45th [US] president is not expected to be personally charged, […] the legal drama could bankrupt his company by damaging its relationships with banks and other business partners, as well as clouding his political comeback".

    Vance's office is looking into "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct" at the Trump Organisation, including tax and insurance fraud as well as falsification of business records.

    The New York AG's office earlier informed the Trump Organisation that its investigation into the company "is no longer purely civil in nature" and that prosecutors "are now actively investigating the organisation in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA".

    In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the opening of the adult entertainment fair Venus in Berlin
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Stormy Daniels Says She Would 'Love' to Testify Against Trump Organization in NY State Probe
    James' office opened a civil probe in March 2019, looking into whether Trump's company improperly inflated the value of its assets in financial records. The office also issued subpoenas to local governments seeking documents on several Trump Organisation properties in Manhattan, upstate New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

    The Washington Post has, meanwhile, reported that the Trump Organisation's lawyers have 24 hours to respond to New York prosecutors' demands and say why criminal charges should not be filed against company.

    Related:

    New York Police Seek Suspect Who Pulled Knife While Attempting to Steal MAGA Hat in Manhattan
    Biden Appears to be Trolling Trump With Response to MAGA Hat
    Trump Calls on DC Police to Not 'Hold Back' After MAGA Supporters Attacked
    New Police/MAGA/GOP Connections Come Into Focus in Capitol Conspiracy
    Tags:
    lawyers, criminal charges, prosecutors, Trump Organization, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse