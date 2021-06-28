Register
20:33 GMT28 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Juul brand vape cartridges are pictured for sale at a shop in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., September 26, 2019

    E-Cig Company Juul to Pay $40 Million in Settlement of Underage Marketing Lawsuit

    © REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1c/1083260775_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_ddd4925f91fb372c04268b73b4b134c9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106281083260839-e-cig-company-juul-to-pay-40-million-in-settlement-of-underage-marketing-lawsuit/

    Juul announced in November 2019 that it would be halting US sales of its mint-flavored electronic cigarettes - its most popular flavor - after government research showed American minors preferred Juul e-cigarettes, as well as their mint-flavored pods. The move predated the Trump administration's January 2020 ban on flavored e-cigarettes and pods.

    North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced on Monday that the Tar Heel State reached an agreement on a consent order with Juul Labs, Inc., the e-cigarette company accused of targeting teens - including minors - with its marketing. 

    Per the agreement, Juul is set to pay $40 million to the state over the next six years. The payments will be designated to programs that support e-cigarette research, use prevention and rehabilitation. 

    "For years, JUUL targeted young people, including teens, with its highly addictive e-cigarette. It lit the spark and fanned the flames of a vaping epidemic among our children – one that you can see in any high school in North Carolina," Stein said in a quoted statement, vowing to prevent Tar Heel teens from becoming "another generation" addicted to the chemical nicotine. 

    The company has agreed to nix social media and influencer-based advertising.

    Juul also committed to not market its products to appeal "to people under the age of 21." It's unclear what such marketing would entail. 

    From Monday, the e-cigarette company has 30 days to issue the state of North Carolina an initial $13 million payment, according to the agreement. 

    An electronic cigarette manufactured by Juul Labs, Inc.
    Wikimedia Commons/Mylesclark96
    An electronic cigarette manufactured by Juul Labs, Inc.

    North Carolina became the first US state to sue Juul back in May 2019, following a monthslong investigation that began in 2018. Documents from the case are slated to be made public by July 1, 2022. 

    Juul, once a behemoth in the e-cigarette and vaping market, has taken a nosedive since Big Tobacco giant Altria purchased 35% of the company for 12.8 billion back in December 2018. Recent reports have valued Altria's shares around a low $1.6 billion.   

    Within the next year, the company replaced Chief Executive Officer Kevin Burns with Kevin 'K.C.' Crosthwaite, a former Altria executive, and announced it would stop sales of its popular, fruit-flavored e-cig pods. Crosthwaite said that the move came as a cooperative move with regulators, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

    The FDA has since issued a wide-sweeping ban to block the manufacturing, distributing and selling of flavored e-cigarettes and pods.

    Related:

    US Tobacco and E-Cigarette Purchase Age Raised to 21 - Report
    Teenage Use of Marijuana Vaping Products Soars as E-Cigarette Deaths Climb - Study
    Trump Administration to Ban Most E-Cigarette Pods – Report
    Scientists Reveal Cigarettes Remain Toxic Even After Being Extinguished
    Biden Admin Pursuing Menthol Cigarette Ban, Despite Concerns of 'Serious Racial Implications'
    Tags:
    marketing policy, North Carolina, lawsuit, Trump administration, FDA, US Food and Drug Administration, eletronic cigarettes, e-cigarettes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse