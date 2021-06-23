Register
    Then Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on 30 January 2010.

    Joe Biden's Account Possibly Linked to Hunter's Payments for Partying With Call Girl, Media Claims

    © AP Photo / Nick Wass
    The new allegations apparently stem from the files found on a laptop that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden, and which was supposedly forgotten by the latter at a repair shop in Delaware.

    Joe Biden, the current President of the United States, may have ended up "inadvertently" paying for his son Hunter’s shenanigans at Chateau Marmont, a hotel in LA, that involved drugs, alcohol and a prostitute, according to an article in the New York Post penned by Miranda Devine, columnist and author of the upcoming book titled "Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide."

    As Devine explained, in May 2018, Hunter allegedly procured the services of an escort named Yanna ("Russian, Green Eyes, Thin Brunette, an elite courtesan", as the latter apparently presented herself) who visited him at his cottage at Chateau Marmont.

    "He smokes crack, they drink vodka, have sex, make porn. He balances a line of M&Ms on his erect penis and takes photographs of it. All of these messages, all of these pictures, are saved on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which he treats like a diary, storing every e-mail and text conversion, his financial records, and his copious selfies," Devine wrote. "A year later, Hunter will forget the laptop at a Delaware repair shop, and it will end up in the hands of the FBI — and The Post."

    As Devine points out, however, the events that followed shortly after Hunter’s aforementioned recreational activities may raise questions about "how much his finances were mingled with Joe Biden."

    When Hunter allegedly attempted to pay Yanna for her services, about $8,000, his first attempts to transfer the required sum didn’t go through, with him trying a different card before it finally worked. However, shortly afterwards, the transactions he apparently believed had failed actually went through, with about $25,000 leaving his accounts in under an hour.

    The escort herself allegedly contacted Hunter about the overcharge, and most of the money eventually got returned to him, though Yanna’s employer, identified as Gulnora, "texted Hunter that she could not transfer the remaining $5,000 because of problems with her bank account".

    (FILES) In this file photo video grab made on 20 August 2020 from the online broadcast of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, shows former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden speaking during the last day of the convention.
    © AFP 2021 / -
    Chinese Official Who 'Defected' to US Knows of Hunter Biden's Dealings in China, Claims RNC Member

    As it turns out, however, a few hours after the beginning of what Devine describes as Hunter’s "debit-card woes", he allegedly started receiving text messages "labelled as being from Robert Savage III", a former Secret Service special agent  in charge of the Los Angeles field office.

    According to the article, Savage allegedly texted Hunter, saying that he is already in the lobby and asking the latter to come down.

    "Come on H, this is linked to Celtic’s account. DC is calling me every 10. Let me up or come down. I can’t help if you don’t let me H," Savage allegedly texted, with Devine noting that "Celtic" was apparently "Joe Biden’s Secret Service code name when he was vice president".

    "Did one of the credit cards used to pay Yanna belong to Joe Biden? Was it a shared account?" Devine mused.

    She pointed out, however, that the Secret Service told New York Post that Savage retired in April 2018, while Savage’s lawyer said: "My client has never met or communicated with Hunter Biden and has never been to the Chateau Marmont and had not even heard of the hotel. In fact, my client was retired before the date of these fabricated text messages."
    Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, US
