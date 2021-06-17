Register
01:49 GMT17 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The sun sets above the U.S.-Mexico border wall, seen in Yuma, Ariz., Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

    Two US Soldiers Charged With Smuggling Mexican Nationals Into Texas

    © AP Photo / Eugene Garcia
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0c/1083131632_0:43:3157:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_39721033b01210a040fc10c4c37fd010.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106171083171348-two-us-soldiers-charged-with-smuggling-mexican-nationals-into-texas/

    Over the last several years, multiple reports have surfaced detailing cases in which US service members have been caught illegally smuggling immigrants across the US-Mexico border. In February 2020, dozens of US Marines were booted from the service for participating in such operations.

    Two US service members stationed in Texas were recently charged with smuggling two Mexican nationals across the US-Mexico border and into the Lone Star State, incidentally just as leadership within the state has put down millions to fund the ever-controversial border wall project.

    Citing court records, the Associated Press reported that Fort Hood soldier Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie and Emmanuel Oppongagyare, a Pennsylvania National Guardsman stationed at the Central Texas installation, appeared in court on Tuesday. They are expected to remain in custody until their detention hearings the following week.

    A criminal complaint filed by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas details that the two service members were initially caught on June 13 after being stopped by officials at the state’s Hebbronville Border Patrol Checkpoint.

    Oppongagyare and Saint-Joie, who were both suited in their military uniforms, allegedly tipped off checkpoint officials after explaining that they took an “unusual” travel route from Zapata, Texas, to San Antonio, Texas, because it was the path suggested by their GPS. The complaint states that smugglers typically cite their GPS devices when such red flags appear. A followup inspection was subsequently ordered.
    © REUTERS / JIM URQUHART
    Asylum seekers are detained by U.S. Border Patrol at the border wall after crossing into the United States near Yuma

    As a secondary inspection was being conducted on the vehicle, inspectors discovered two Mexican nationals hiding in the trunk of the sedan, prompting agents to place all four individuals under arrest.

    Oppongagyare later revealed that he met an unidentified individual through Saint-Joie who had promised to pay him and his co-pilot an undisclosed amount of money to successfully transport a man and a woman from McAllen, Texas, to San Antonio. The Pennsylvania Guardsman further indicated that he had been given $100 at the start of the journey.

    Both service members face up to 30 years behind bars if convicted on the smuggling charges.

    The latest development at the US’ southern border surfaced just as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to restart the construction of the US-Mexico border. Abbott, along with various other state officials, revealed at a Wednesday news conference that officials had allocated $250 million to resume the project.

    It’s worth noting that this is far from the first time that US soldiers have been tied to human smuggling operations along the US-Mexico border. In early February 2020, 24 members of the 1st Marine Division in California were booted from the service for taking part in smuggling efforts. The year prior, another 16 Marines from the Golden State’s Camp Pendleton were cited for the same offenses.

    Related:

    Biden Appoints Ukraine Connected Gas Lobbyist to Kill Nord Stream 2; Iraq Wants US Soldiers to Leave
    US Army Surpasses 1Mln COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone for Soldiers, Families
    'Real Misfire Here': VP Harris Slammed for Not Recognizing Fallen US Soldiers in Memorial Day Tweet
    US Air Force Probes Reports of Soldiers Revealing Data on Nuclear Arms in Europe
    FBI Reportedly Warns US Lawmakers of Potential Violence From QAnon 'Digital Soldiers'
    Tags:
    Texas, US-Mexico Border, human smuggling, Mexico, US soldiers
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse